PHOENIX MAYOR KATE GALLEGO ANNOUNCES PHOENIX GLOBAL FORUM

The inaugural event was announced by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at the IEFA's Conference of Montreal 2023

PHOENIX, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced yesterday the creation of the Phoenix Global Forum, an annual summit hosted by Phoenix Sister Cities and the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA).

The event will launch on May 2, 2024, at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix and will convene decision makers and experts to discuss society's evolving needs amidst ongoing global challenges. The forum will examine solutions already in development, both in Phoenix and worldwide, while also fostering future innovation through connection and collaboration.

Mayor Gallego made the announcement at the Conference of Montreal, an annual economic summit hosted by the IEFA in Quebec, Canada.

Mayor Gallego said: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Phoenix Global Forum. Phoenix is the fastest growing big city in America, and it's reflected in major sector hubs advancing here, including semiconductors, advanced technology, biosciences, cybersecurity, and defense. Investment in our region is significant, and I look forward to this event convening global enterprises, institutions, and individuals to identify opportunities for collaboration, growth, and resiliency necessary for a bright future."

IEFA CEO Nicholas Rémillard added: "We are delighted to be working with Phoenix Sister Cities on this initiative. The city has an incredible ecosystem of business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and academics all working towards major advancements in areas such as sustainability and healthcare. Our mission at the IEFA has always been one of connection to foster solutions, and we are pleased to partner with a city which truly embodies this aim. We look forward to welcoming everyone at the inaugural Phoenix Global Forum next year."

About the IEFA

The International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) was created in 1994 to encourage connection, collaboration and innovation in order to address the world's major challenges. The organization leverages its extensive network to convene a series of events where heads of state and government, C-Suite executives, members of civil society and academics – all of them experts in their respective fields – can discuss their common objectives and ways to achieve them.

The Forum has grown over the past three decades, from a single annual event to a series of yearly conferences spanning three continents: the Conference of Montreal; Toronto Global Forum; World Strategic Forum (held in Miami); the Conference of Paris; the IEFA LatAm Forum (held in Buenos Aires); and Phoenix Global Forum (held in Arizona).

About Phoenix Sister Cities

For 50 years, Phoenix Sister Cities has fostered relationships between the residents of Phoenix and our eleven sister cities around the world to promote friendship, peace and prosperity. By partnering with the IEFA, Phoenix Sister Cities will extend its reach and advance Phoenix's position on the global stage.

SOURCE International Economic Forum of the Americas

For further information: IEFA: Rebecca Durnin, Director of Communications & Marketing, [email protected], +1 514 871 2225; Phoenix Sister Cities: Athena Sanchez, Interim Communications Manager, [email protected], +1 602 621 0507