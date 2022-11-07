GRAND PRAIRIE, AB, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Phoenix Asset Holdings Inc., parent of Phoenix Energy Services Inc., (Phoenix) has completed the share purchase of Rodfather Compression Inc., (Rodfather).

"Dustin Zukowski, owner of Rodfather Compression, is an accomplished tradesman and leader." says Chris Callihoo, president at Phoenix. "We are absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with him and the skilled talent that make this company a success. What he and his team have done to-date is nothing short of remarkable. I want to thank everyone at Rodfather for putting all the hard work into making it the company it is today and for putting the trust in Phoenix to help build and grow collectively into the future. Together, this deal strengthens our position in all areas of operation and further enables Phoenix and Rodfather to deliver exceptional service to our clients in the compression and mechanical service space."

Phoenix Energy Services Acquires Rodfather Compression Company to grow Compression and Mechanical Services Division. Tweet this

About Phoenix

Phoenix Energy Services is a people-centric company that offers complete turnkey solutions to projects. With a head office based out of Grande Prairie, Alberta, the company currently has six divisions including Electrical & Instrumentation, Major Projects, Automation, Engineering, Compression and Safety Services. Phoenix caters to a myriad of industries spanning everything from energy to mining, municipal to power generation, manufacturing, utilities and more. Phoenix has over 300 employees and in addition to the Grand Prairie head office, has locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Fort St. John.

About Rodfather Compression Inc.

Managed by owner Dustin Zukowski, Rodfather is a first in-class compression and mechanical service provider headquartered in Edson, serving Western Canada. They are a trusted name in the energy space with an impressive reputation known for providing outstanding service to their clients.

SOURCE Phoenix Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Michelle McCullagh - [email protected]