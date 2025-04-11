Phoenix Aviation Capital and AIP Capital Announce the Closing of a Pre-Delivery Payment Facility with up to $300 Million in Total Commitments

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix" or "the Company"), a full-service aircraft lessor, and AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on asset-based finance opportunities today announced the closing of a Pre-Delivery Payment Financing Facility (the "facility"). The facility is intended to be used to finance pre-delivery payments for Phoenix's orderbook of 30x 737 MAX-8 aircraft with Boeing. The facility will provide up to $300 million in total commitments, with $175 million in immediate funding and a $125 million accordion.

AIP Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/AIP Capital)

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking ("Natixis") provided the commitments for the facility and acted as Lead Structuring Agent, Mandated Lead Arranger and Underwriter. This event marks the second transaction completed between the organizations, with Natixis supporting Phoenix through financing on ten CFM LEAP 1B aircraft engines in November 2024.

"We are excited to further expand our relationship with Natixis," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner of AIP Capital who also serves on the board of Phoenix commented. "This facility represents another milestone for Phoenix as it continues to execute upon its strategy of growing its fleet of next-generation aircraft assets on lease with airlines across the globe."

Vedder Price acted as legal advisor to Phoenix and AIP, and Clifford Chance acted as legal advisor to the lenders. McCann Fitzgerald acted as legal advisor to Phoenix and AIP in Ireland, and PwC provided tax advice.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 30 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

Media Contacts

AIP Capital

Geoffrey Bayers

[email protected]

SOURCE AIP Capital