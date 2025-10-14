Breeze Airways and AIP Capital Complete Secured Debt Financing

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance, and Breeze Airways ("Breeze"), the premium leisure carrier offering affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, announced the closing of a $47.5 million secured debt financing through AIP's Private Credit strategy. The financing is secured by a diversified collateral package comprising the airline's spare parts inventory, a spare engine, and a flight simulator.

The financing will support Breeze's growth strategy as it continues to achieve key strategic milestones. With the introduction of new domestic and international routes and the expansion of ancillary products, Breeze has been delivering on its mission to provide travelers with an enhanced travel experience across its growing network.

"We are proud to deepen our relationship with Breeze Airways by providing a bespoke financing solution to support Breeze's strategic growth," said Colm Daly, Director at AIP Capital. "This transaction underscores AIP's ability and expertise in structuring innovative, scalable capital solutions for our airline partners globally".

"We are pleased to have closed this strategic transaction with AIP Capital," said Trent Porter, Chief Financial Officer. "We're excited to have partnerships like AIP looking to explore innovative ways to support Breeze's growth and mission to provide an elevated premium leisure experience to our current and future Guests in unserved and underserved communities."

AIP Capital's Private Credit business, through its global origination capabilities and long-term investor relationships, provides tailored financing solutions secured by aircraft and non-aircraft collateral to airline customers around the world.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 81 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 "Best Domestic Airline" by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 40 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore.

