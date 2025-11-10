Phoenix Aviation Capital and AIP Capital Announce Issuance of a $592 Million Term Loan Facility

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix" or "the Company"), a full-service aircraft lessor managed by AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and a portfolio company of funds advised or controlled by affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P., announced the issuance of a $592 million term loan facility ("term loan"). Phoenix and AIP intend on using proceeds from the term loan to repay existing warehouse debt and finance future growth.

Morgan Stanley, Citi, and RBC Capital Markets acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners with Morgan Stanley also acting as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent.

Since the beginning of 2025, Phoenix has raised over $2 billion in bank and institutional capital to support Phoenix's growth strategy.

"The issuance of this term loan facility provides Phoenix with longer-term flexibility as it continues to grow its portfolio of in-demand aviation assets," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP. "We also believe the issuance of this facility demonstrates further confidence in Phoenix's strategy among Phoenix's lending counterparties."

"This issuance reflects another key milestone in Phoenix's execution of its strategy of growing its fleet of next-generation aircraft assets," said Patrick Schafer, Partner at BC Partners and board member of Phoenix. "The facility will provide Phoenix with additional capacity and flexibility to execute on this strategy."

Clifford Chance served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to Phoenix and AIP. McCann Fitzgerald also acted in capacity as Irish counsel to Phoenix and AIP. Pivotal Corporate provided corporate services assistance to Phoenix and AIP. Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP served as transaction counsel to the lenders.

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 50 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors. For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com/credit-strategy.

