Phoenix Aviation Capital, AIP Capital and LuminArx Announce Acquisition of Three Airbus A330-300 Aircraft

Acquired aircraft are currently on lease to China Airlines and EVA Air

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and LuminArx Capital Management ("LuminArx"), a global capital solutions provider, have jointly acquired a portfolio of three Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

The portfolio includes two 2012 vintage Airbus A330-300 aircraft (MSN 1346 and 1367), both powered by GE CF6 engines and leased to China Airlines. The third aircraft, a 2015 vintage Airbus A330-300 (MSN 1690), is also powered by GE CF6 engines and leased to EVA Air.

"We are pleased to have executed this transaction with LuminArx," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner at AIP Capital and board member of Phoenix. "LuminArx was an exceptional partner – creative, solutions-oriented, and highly efficient in execution. Their ability to understand our position, then structure and close made this acquisition seamless. We look forward to building upon this successful partnership in the future."

"We are delighted to have partnered with AIP Capital to complete the financing for the purchase of these three aircraft," said Sanjeev Mordani, Partner at LuminArx. "AIP's ability to navigate complex aviation transactions and find long-term value made them an invaluable partner in this acquisition. We found their hands-on approach and deep understanding of the aviation finance market instrumental. We look forward to expanding our collaboration and exploring new opportunities across adjacent asset classes."

Vinson & Elkins LLP served as transaction counsel and KPMG acted as tax advisor to AIP Capital. Milbank LLP served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to LuminArx.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance. AIP believes its unique investment strategy, relationships, and hands-on approach enable AIP to execute its mission of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across market cycles. With offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore, AIP maintains a global footprint and is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected]

About LuminArx Capital Management

LuminArx Capital Management is a global alternative investment manager focused on providing innovative, flexible, and strategic capital solutions. The Firm targets consistent returns across market environments, prioritizing downside protection, retaining upside participation, and maintaining minimal correlation with traditional markets. LuminArx leverages a diverse ecosystem of relationships across banks, corporations, governments, and insurance companies, and partners with leading institutional investors across the globe.

Learn more at www.luminarx.com.

Media Contacts

AIP Capital

Geoffrey Bayers

[email protected]

LuminArx Capital Management

Dan Zacchei / Kate Sylvester

[email protected]

SOURCE AIP Capital