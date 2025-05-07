Phoenix Aviation Capital Acquires one Boeing 787-8 Aircraft on Lease with LOT Polish

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, and AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in in asset-based finance today announced the acquisition of one Boeing 787-8 aircraft on long-term lease with LOT Polish Airways.

The aircraft acquired by Phoenix, bearing manufacturers serial number 35942, is a 2014 vintage Boeing 787-8 powered by Trent 1000 engines. In September 2024, Phoenix had placed four next-generation Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long-term lease with LOT Polish Airways.

Phoenix Aviation Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/AIP Capital)

Vinson & Elkins LLP served as transaction counsel and KPMG acted as tax advisor to AIP Capital.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 30 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

AIP Capital

Geoffrey Bayers

[email protected]

SOURCE AIP Capital