Phoenix Aviation Capital Acquires One Airbus A321neo Aircraft on Lease with IndiGo

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, and AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance, today announced the acquisition of one Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease with IndiGo from ORIX Aviation ("ORIX").

This marks the second transaction between Phoenix and AIP Capital with ORIX. The aircraft acquired by Phoenix, bearing manufacturers serial number 11845, is a 2024 vintage Airbus A321neo powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines.

"We are pleased to have concluded this second transaction with ORIX Aviation," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner at AIP Capital who also serves on the board of Phoenix. "We are truly thankful for the strong partnership and collaboration demonstrated by ORIX."

"We are delighted to have successfully completed this transaction with AIP Capital and Phoenix Aviation Capital," said James Meyler, CEO at ORIX Aviation. "We look forward to building upon our relationship and our continued collaboration in the future."

Gibson Dunn acted as transaction counsel to Phoenix and AIP Capital. O'Melveny acted as transaction counsel to ORIX Aviation. KPMG advised Phoenix and AIP Capital on tax matters.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance. AIP believes its unique investment strategy, relationships, and hands-on approach enable AIP to execute its mission of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across market cycles. With offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore, AIP maintains a global footprint and is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected]

