Phivida Holdings Inc. Debuts Two New Vida+ Skincare Products at Natural Products Expo West 2020 in Anaheim, California

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA) (OTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of their newest soothing CBD lotion and Vitamin C Serum with CBD at the Natural Products Expo West 2020 Trade Show, from March 4th-7th in Anaheim, California. Phivida, a leading provider of high-quality CBD oils, beverages and wellness products, is launching the two new topicals as part its Vida+ line of products.

"We are thrilled to be launching our latest product offerings at Expo West this year. These two new formulas extend our existing Vida+ line and provide unique, high performing CBD products without compromising on skincare essential components that are important to consumers," said David Moon, Interim CEO of Phivida. "We believe these products are a big step in innovating what CBD health and wellness products can be, and are looking forward to seeing how they are received at the show."

Vida+ CBD Lotion

The Company's new Vida+ soothing CBD lotion can be used topically on the skin for its calming effects. This moisturizing body cream contains broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD and contains 300mg CBD per 50ml bottle. With the newly formulated CBD complex, each dispensed 1ml pump contains approximately 6mg of premium quality, hemp-derived CBD.

The moisturizing lotion base is made from shea butter, hemp seed and turmeric oils, organic aloe vera, and Japanese green tea extract. It is custom-formulated to offer maximum performance and efficiency.

Vida+ Vitamin C Serum With CBD

The second product to debut is the Company's new Vitamin C Serum with CBD. It contains 200mg per 30ml glass dropper bottle. With this product, each 1ml drop provides consumers with approximately 6.5 mg of premium quality, hemp-derived CBD.

This CBD serum is made up of concentrated extracts of Green Tea, Organic Aloe Vera, and Grapefruit Oil, and works with Vitamin E that are compounds believed to have antioxidant properties. Included in the serum are active raw materials, such as Sodium Hyaluronate and Ferulic Acid.

The Vida+ CBD lotion is available in 50ml bottles and the Vitamin C serum is available in 30ml glass dropper bottles.

Phivida At Natural Products Expo West 2020

The debut of these two new products for 2020 at Expo West help to further establish and solidify the Phivida brand as one of the leading CBD health and wellness companies in the industry.

Phivida will be supporting both their new and existing Vida+ and Oki products in the Natural and Specialty Foods section as part of the Arena exhibition area at Booth #224.

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is a CBD-centric holding group with assets in technology, publishing and consumer packaged goods (CPG). Headquartered in Vancouver BC, with operations in San Diego, Toronto and Belgrade, the company produces a line of CBD infused foods and beverages (OKI), and CBD topicals and supplements (VIDA+), in addition to managing and operating two CBD-related, online retail marketplaces under the brand names Bloomgroove and Wikala. Greencamp is the company's online publication and knowledge center on CBD sector news.

Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to provide customers with access to top quality CBD-focused products and ingredients, in addition to providing food, beverage and supplement choices that promote customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

Disclaimer/Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release relate to future events or future performance and include statements about the Company's expectations regarding its latest products and how those products will benefit the Company's business and brand. Any forward-looking information in this news release are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable, including assumptions regarding the efficacy of the Company's products, consumer demand and preferences and the Company's ability to successfully market its products. Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied due to a number of factors and risks, including but not limited to the following: risks that the products may not work as intended or at all; competition risk with producers of similar products or different products that achieve a similar result; regulatory risks; and general product liability risks. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: David Moon, Interim CEO, Telephone: 1 (844) 744-6646 x2, Email: [email protected], Website: www.phivida.com

