Philips partners with Movember, urging men to tackle health issues that are right under their noses

According to research from Movember, globally men die an average of five years earlier than women, and for reasons that are largely preventable. Each November, Movember encourages men and women around the world to come together to GROW, MOVE, HOST or MO THEIR OWN WAY, raising funds and spreading awareness for men's health issues including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

With a shared vision to create a widespread and long-lasting impact, Philips and Movember are motivating men to stay healthy in all areas of life by tackling the health issues that are right under their noses – emphasizing social connection, having an open dialogue about physical and mental health, and normalizing mental health support.

"We're thrilled to come on board as an official partner for Movember Canada. Our values align perfectly with the organization's mission of changing the face of men's health," said Doug Rozon, Marketing Director, Philips Canada. "Improving the lives and well-being of Canadian men through meaningful innovation is the core purpose of Philips Canada's Grooming portfolio."

To support Movember in Canada and US, Philips is committing to a North American donation of up to $550,000 USD ($687,000 CAD) which includes more than 850 Philips shavers to help participants kick-start the month. The donated funds will help Movember develop innovative men's health research and provide year-round support programs for men.

Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men globally.

"It's incredible to work with partners like Philips, who share our vision and a commitment to changing the face of men's health," said Todd Minerson, Movember Canada Country Director. "This year, as we head into our 15th annual Movember campaign in Canada, with Philips' support I'm confident we'll be able to generate even more awareness and start more conversations around these important men's health issues."

For more details on the Philips and Movember partnership or to learn more about how, together, we can change the face of men's health, visit Philips.ca. Check out @Philips and @Movember on Twitter and Instagram and tag #Movember #Philips #PhilipsOneBlade in all your Mo content. To sign-up to take part in this year's Movember campaign, visit Movember.com.

If you're participating by growing your own moustache and planning to shave down on November 1st, the Philips OneBlade has you covered, allowing users the perfect smooth start to a month of Mo-growing. Use the beard and moustache trimmer with the dual-sided blades to keep your Mo looking tidy and clean all Movember-long.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com

SOURCE Philips Canada

For further information: Rachel Triller, Philips, [email protected]; Yulia Balinova, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, [email protected]