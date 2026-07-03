Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Carney Visit Vancouver Jollibee in Celebration of the Brand's Economic Impact and Expansion in Canada

The high-profile visit marks a significant milestone for the beloved brand, as it gears up to celebrate its upcoming 10-year anniversary in Canada. Jollibee entered the Canadian market December 2016, with its store opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The brand is poised to become a mainstream culinary staple, with plans to continue its rapid, nationwide expansion to reach more Canadian communities over the next five years through its franchising program.

The momentous occasion comes on the heels of two prestigious 2026 TIME100 honors for the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group: a place on the inaugural TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders in Food & Drink top-10 shortlist and recognition on the sixth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

These global accolades shine a spotlight on Jollibee's remarkable trajectory in Canada where its rapid expansion has helped solidify the brand's reputation as a global "fried-chicken phenom" capable of captivating diverse mainstream audiences.

"The immense privilege of hosting both President Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Carney at our downtown Vancouver store, is a truly historic moment for our brand," said Beth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "This visit is a powerful symbol of Jollibee's place on the global stage. It celebrates the deep bilateral ties between Canada and the Philippines, the vital role of the Filipino-Canadian diaspora in our growth, and the incredible momentum of our brand as we bring our unique, joyful dining experience to more Canadian families."

Deepening Bilateral Trade and Local Job Creation

The visit underscored Jollibee's role as a major driver of bilateral economic activity between the Philippines and Canada. Operating as a key champion of Philippine "economic diplomacy," Jollibee Group establishes a powerful economic loop through both goods and services exports:

Driving Agricultural Exports: Jollibee's international expansion directly drives the export of premium Philippine agricultural products. Iconic menu staples including its world-famous Peach Mango Pies (made with sweet Philippine mangoes) and other proprietary ingredients – are manufactured in the Philippines and exported directly to Canada, supporting domestic agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

Jollibee's international expansion directly drives the export of premium Philippine agricultural products. Iconic menu staples including its world-famous Peach Mango Pies (made with sweet Philippine mangoes) and other proprietary – are manufactured in the Philippines and exported directly to Canada, supporting domestic agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Fueled by Canadian Expansion: Backed by the launch of its North American franchising platform, each new Jollibee location opened in Canada represents a major local investment, creating 50 to 60 stable local jobs in communities across the country.

A Celebratory In-Store Moment

During the visit, the Prime Minister and the President joined Jollibee North America executives and the iconic, cheerful Jollibee Mascot for a series of commemorative photographs inside the downtown location, capturing the signature "joy" that defines the brand.

To experience an authentic taste of Jollibee's heritage, the dignitaries sat down for a celebratory in-store culinary tasting of the brand's most popular menu items, including its crispy, juicy Jolly Crispy Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches signature Peach Mango Pie and refreshing Pineapple Quencher, showcasing the very Philippine agricultural exports that continue to fuel Jollibee's global supply chain and bridge the two nations.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) (the "Company") is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands (the "Jollibee Group") with over 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee

Lexi Merz, Ogilvy, [email protected]