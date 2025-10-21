In the news release, JOLLIBEE AND KATSEYE KEEP THE JOY COMING WITH NEW MERCH DROPPING TODAY, OCTOBER 20, AND A CONCERT TICKETS SWEEPSTAKES STARTING OCTOBER 23, issued 20-Oct-2025 by Jollibee over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the dates and time within the release have been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

JOLLIBEE AND KATSEYE KEEP THE JOY COMING WITH NEW MERCH DROPPING TODAY, OCTOBER 21, AND A CONCERT TICKETS SWEEPSTAKES STARTING OCTOBER 23

Second exclusive collection and KATSEYE tickets giveaway celebrate the record-breaking success of the KATSEYE Special Korean BBQ Chicken product launch and the brands' shared spirit of joyful connection.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- After back-to-back hits, beloved restaurant brand Jollibee and global girl group KATSEYE are turning up the joy once again. Following the sold-out success of their first merch collaboration and the delicious debut of the KATSEYE Special: Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Fried Chicken, the duo is back, starting with a second merch collection that drops today, Tuesday, October 21, at 8:30 a.m. PST; then, beginning Thursday, October 23, fans can enter a sweepstakes towin highly coveted tickets to a KATSEYE concert in select cities on the group's "Beautiful Chaos" North American tour.

Jollibee invites fans to enter the Jollibee X KATSEYE "Beautiful Chaos Tour" Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes, Oct. 23 - Nov. 9, 2025. For details, visit jollibeefoods.com/KATSEYE. (PRNewsfoto/Jollibee) The second Jollibee X KATSEYE merch collection, featuring three exclusive apparel items, drops today, October 20, 2025, on the Complex Shop. (PRNewsfoto/Jollibee)

The second Jollibee x KATSEYE Merch Collection will officially go live at 8:30 a.m. PST, with items exclusively available on the Complex Shop while supplies last. Designed for fans who bring equal parts flavor and flair, the new lineup delivers bold energy and cool comfort across three limited-edition pieces:

"Chickenjoy 100% Gnarly" Jersey Tee – Sporty, playful, and streetwear-ready, this cream jersey offers a relaxed fit for fans who want their style as iconic as Jollibee, itself.





– Sporty, playful, and streetwear-ready, this cream jersey offers a relaxed fit for fans who want their style as iconic as Jollibee, itself. "Chickenjoy 100% Gnarly" Hoodie – Effortlessly bold, this oversized black hoodie serves up peak tour vibes -- cozy enough for the airport, cool enough for the pit.





– Effortlessly bold, this oversized black hoodie serves up peak tour vibes -- cozy enough for the airport, cool enough for the pit. "Shared Dream" Corduroy Bomber Jacket (Pre-order, only) – A collectible standout in slate blue with tan sleeves and red-and-white trim, this corduroy retro-inspired jacket features the iconic Shared Dream logo, blending streetwear edge with varsity cool. Expected ship date: Nov. 11.

Then, on October 23, the joyful dining brand will launch the Jollibee x KATSEYE Beautiful Chaos Tour Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes, giving fans the ultimate chance to experience the captivating girl group live. Open exclusively toJollibee Rewards Members, the giveaway invites both new and existing members to enter through a personalized email link – either upon sign-up or via their Jollibee Rewards account. Jollibee fans and KATSEYE EYEKONS can enter between October 23 and November 9. Once they complete the opt-in form, they're in the running to win two tickets to a sold-out KATSEYE concert in one of these nine select cities across the group's highly anticipated North American tour:

Canada: Toronto





Toronto United States: New York, NY; Washington, DC; Sugar Land, TX; Irving, TX; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; and Los Angeles, CA

"From bold fans and flavors to fresh music and fashion, every part of this partnership has been about celebrating joy, connection, and creativity," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. "The response from our fans has been incredible, and this second drop and sweepstakes are our way of giving back -- and keeping that joyful spirit going."

Designed to be fan-first and a lot of fun, both the second merch collection and sweepstakes build on the 'gnarly' debut of the Jollibee X KATSEYE Korean BBQ menu collab, which launched in mid-September. Due to unprecedented customer demand, the new sweet, spicy, and saucy menu star sold out in several markets shortly after launch. All stores have since been replenished; however, this is a limited time offering, so don't wait too long to savor this bold fried-chicken sensation that's taken social feeds by storm!

Jollibee, the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, is a global restaurant company committed to spreading the "joy of eating" to everyone. Beloved for its unique flavors, universally loved offerings like its crispy, juicy Jolly Crispy Chicken, and welcoming service, Jollibee has cultivated a loyal following across generations and cultures. With its KATSEYE partnership, a second USA TODAY accolade, and a wave of fan enthusiasm spanning food, fashion, and music, Jollibee continues to prove that a joyful spirit, delicious food and a loyal fan community never go out of style. To stay up to date on all things Jollibee, including upcoming store openings, product launches, and other exciting news, follow @jollibeecanada on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

KATSEYE – comprising Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea) – has quickly risen to international prominence with their captivating performances, unique sound, and dedicated fanbase. A powerhouse of diverse talent, KATSEYE embodies the spirit of modern pop, inspiring millions with their music and message. To learn more, subscribe to updates at katseye.world or follow them at @katseyeworld on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and X .

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) (the "Company") is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands (the "Jollibee Group") with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 32 countries. The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about the Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

SOURCE Jollibee

Simran Hussain, Ogilvy, [email protected]