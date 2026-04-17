Jollibee and FINAL FANTASY XIV Launch Delicious, Limited-Time Collaboration on April 21, Featuring an Entertaining "Eat Chicken" In-Game Emote, Themed Meals and Exclusive Merch

The gaming crossover brings Jollibee's iconic Jolly Crispy Chicken into the immersive online world of FINAL FANTASY XIV, uniting two passionate communities in an epic journey of flavor, fandom and fun.

WEST COVINA, Calif., April 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand beloved for its great-tasting menu and joyful dining experience, announces a new collaboration with SQUARE ENIX's FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, the critically acclaimed multiplayer online role-playing game with a passionate global community of over 30 million registered players. Launching on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in both Canada and the U.S., the limited-time partnership brings together real-world and in-game experiences, including themed meals, exclusive merchandise, in-game "Eat Chicken" animation feature ("emote"), a Jollibee store takeover and a loyalty sweepstakes. The "Eat Chicken" emote is being released for the first time in North America through this collaboration, which will run through May 31, 2026.

Fans who don’t live near a Jollibee can get the “Eat Chicken” emote through the online purchase of limited-edition Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV merch exclusively available on complex.com, while supplies last. Available April 21 – May 31, 2026, the in-game “Eat Chicken” emote is being released for the first time in North America through the Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV collaboration. Fans can unlock the “Eat Chicken” emote through the purchase of a FINAL FANTASY XIV Box Meal or 6pc Bucket Bundle, available at Jollibee locations nationwide while supplies last.

For those new to the game, FINAL FANTASY XIV Online is an epic and ever-changing experience where players create their very own customizable character, known as the Warrior of Light, and play together or solo through an unforgettable story, exhilarating battles, and a myriad of diverse and captivating environments to explore. The "Eat Chicken" emote lets players express their love for Jollibee's world-famous, delicious fried chicken in-game through a charming animation, as they happily enjoy a bite straight from a bucket of goodness.

Fans can get the "Eat Chicken" emote through the purchase of a delicious FINAL FANTASY XIV-themed Box Meal or Bucket Bundle at any North America Jollibee location, or through the purchase of limited-edition Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV merch, exclusively available on Complex, the leading platform for culture, style, and fandom.

How to Unlock the "Eat Chicken" Emote

Fans can purchase the FINAL FANTASY XIV Box Meal, FINAL FANTASY XIV 6pc Bucket Bundle, or any of the limited-edition merch to unlock the "Eat Chicken" emote. The emote will be available through May 31, 2026, while collaboration meals, merch, and other collectible items will only be available while supplies last. The offerings include:

Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Meals

FINAL FANTASY XIV Box Meal : A Chicken Sandwich (Original or Spicy); Regular Side; Peach Mango Pie; one-piece Jolly Crispy Chicken; and Pineapple Quencher drink

A Chicken Sandwich (Original or Spicy); Regular Side; Peach Mango Pie; one-piece Jolly Crispy Chicken; and Pineapple Quencher drink FINAL FANTASY XIV 6PC Bucket Bundle: A six-piece Jolly Crispy Chicken Bucket; and three Pineapple Quencher drinks

Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Merch

Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Moogle Hoodie : A limited-edition "Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV " hoodie, featuring whimsical moogles -- small, fluffy, winged creatures who spread cheer, offer help, and punctuate their lives with an enthusiastic "kupo"-- enjoying iconic Jollibee favorites. A true collector's item that belongs in the treasure trove of any Warrior of Light who loves a good Jolly Crispy Chicken!

A limited-edition "Jollibee x " hoodie, featuring whimsical moogles -- small, fluffy, winged creatures who spread cheer, offer help, and punctuate their lives with an enthusiastic "kupo"-- enjoying iconic Jollibee favorites. A true collector's item that belongs in the treasure trove of any Warrior of Light who loves a good Jolly Crispy Chicken! Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Moogle T-Shirt : Stay comfy in this cute and cozy tee that brings together playful moogles and Jollibee joy. The perfect piece to level up your everyday glamour with a bit of fun, kupo!

: Stay comfy in this cute and cozy tee that brings together playful moogles and Jollibee joy. The perfect piece to level up your everyday glamour with a bit of fun, kupo! Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Chocobo Crewneck Sweater : An adventure-ready glamour piece inspired by FINAL FANTASY XIV ! The front features Jollibee riding a chocobo -- a large, friendly, and famously fast bird, beloved as loyal mounts -- with a glowing aetheryte on the back. Whether you're hunting S Ranks or a Peach Mango Pie, you'll have fellow Warriors of Light eyeing your adventurer "plate" with envy!

: An adventure-ready glamour piece inspired by ! The front features Jollibee riding a chocobo -- a large, friendly, and famously fast bird, beloved as loyal mounts -- with a glowing aetheryte on the back. Whether you're hunting S Ranks or a Peach Mango Pie, you'll have fellow Warriors of Light eyeing your adventurer "plate" with envy! Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Chocobo T-Shirt: Hear. Feel. Think. Jollibee. This streetwear crossover tee features the triumphant Jollibee and his trusty chocobo, on a quest to discover the tastiest tastes in the realm. The perfect attire for everyday side questing and food runs!

For more information and details on how to get the "Eat Chicken" emote, please visit https://ca.jollibeefoods.com/final-fantasy-xiv

"Jollibee and FINAL FANTASY XIV are both powered by passionate fan communities and a strong sense of shared experience, which makes this partnership especially meaningful," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. "FINAL FANTASY XIV has built a world that brings people together, and that spirit closely reflects Jollibee's joyful, fun-loving way of creating memorable moments around great-tasting food."

Jollibee's Anaheim Store Gets FINAL FANTASY XIV-Themed Takeover

In celebration of the sold-out event FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2026 in Anaheim, Calif. (April 24 - 25), Jollibee's Anaheim store will be decked out in FINAL FANTASY XIV-themed decor from April 21 to May 31. Additionally, Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV stickers specially made for Fan Fest will be available to customers while supplies last.

A Sweepstakes Tailormade for FINAL FANTASY XIV and Jollibee Fans

The adventure doesn't end there! A sweepstakes will be launching soon, offering fans another way to join in the celebration with exciting giveaways and prizes. Fans are encouraged to follow official social channels for upcoming details.

Fans can stay up to date on the latest Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV news, including the Anaheim store takeover and the sweepstakes, by visiting https://ca.jollibeefoods.com/final-fantasy-xiv and following @jollibeecan and @FinalFantasyXIV on Facebook, @jollibeecanada and @ffxiv on Instagram, @jollibeecanada on TikTok, @FF_XIV_EN on X and @en.finalfantasyxiv.com on BlueSky.

Jollibee, the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, is a global restaurant company committed to spreading the "joy of eating" by offering great-tasting food paired with its always warm and friendly service. Aspiring to be one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world, Jollibee continues to multiply its devoted fanbase throughout North America.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) (the "Company") is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger, and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

About FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

With over 30 million total registered players, FINAL FANTASY XIV is one of the most popular MMORPG games today. Since its relaunch in 2013 with A Realm Reborn, the game has enjoyed a stunning resurgence from the first expansion pack to 2021's Endwalker. Each expansion continues the epic tale that has spanned the past decade -- a gripping saga of light against dark that has kept players coming back for more. The latest release has players embarking on new adventures with the launch of Dawntrail on July 2, 2024 and an ongoing cadence of new updates and story content to experience.

Enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to three full FINAL FANTASY titles, without limit on playtime, with the FINAL FANTASY XIV Free Trial. More information can be found at: https://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX and TAITO branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY, which has sold over 209 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST, which has sold over 97 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

SOURCE Jollibee

CeCe Xue, Ogilvy, [email protected]