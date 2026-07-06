PHI Contemporary Reaches a Major Milestone with the Start of Construction

MONTRÉAL, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - PHI officially marked the start of construction on PHI Contemporary today with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications of the Government of Québec; Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region of the Government of Québec; Jacques Ramsay, Member of Parliament La Prairie--Atateken and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety of the Government of Canada; Andréanne Moreau, Responsible for culture, heritage, design, and the French language for the City of Montréal; Phoebe Greenberg, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of PHI; and Eric Albert, President and Chief Executive Officer of PHI.

Photo : Vivien Gaumand. (Left to right) Jacques Ramsay, Member of Parliament La Prairie—Atateken and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety of the Government of Canada; Andréanne Moreau, Responsible for culture, heritage, design, and the French language for the City of Montréal; Phoebe Greenberg, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of PHI; Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region of the Government of Québec; Eric Albert, President and Chief Executive Officer of PHI; Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications of the Government of Québec.

"In the heart of Old Montréal, PHI Contemporary will breathe new life into exceptional heritage buildings that stand as valuable witnesses to our collective history. By restoring and showcasing them, we are doing more than preserving historic places--we are bringing our shared history to life, making it accessible and meaningful for today's audiences and for generations to come."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications of the Government of Québec

"Montréal is a city renowned for its creativity and bold vision. With PHI Contemporary, we are creating an exceptional new destination where heritage and contemporary creation come together to showcase our culture both at home and on the international stage. As we mark this important milestone today, our government reaffirms its commitment to investing in transformative projects that strengthen Montréal's appeal, support our artists, and enrich the cultural life of Montrealers and everyone who visits our city."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region of the Government of Québec

This milestone marks the beginning of construction of PHI Contemporary, a new cultural destination that will bring together exhibitions, events, an education program, residencies, and immersive experiences, as well as spaces for gathering, connected to the city around it.

"The best ideas emerge when people come together. PHI Contemporary will be a place where art, technology, and innovation intersect to inspire, create, and bring communities together. By investing in this project, we are empowering artists to innovate, creating a space that is open to everyone, and showcasing Canadian creativity. This is how we build stronger communities and a more forward-looking Canada."

Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, and Minister responsible for Official Languages of the Government of Canada

The ceremony was attended by numerous partners whose commitment has helped bring the project to this important stage.

"This groundbreaking marks exciting news for the future of Old Montréal and for the city's vibrant cultural scene. PHI Contemporary promises to become a one-of-a-kind destination where art can be discovered, shared, and experienced by all. Congratulations to the entire PHI team and to the partners whose support is bringing this ambitious project to life. It is a testament to the creative energy that continues to make Montréal a world-renowned cultural metropolis. And my heartfelt thanks to Ms. Phoebe Greenberg for her extraordinary generosity and unwavering commitment to artists, for the benefit of all Montrealers."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montreal

"Today marks an important milestone in bringing to life a vision that has been years in the making. PHI Contemporary will be a place that is open to the world, rooted in Montréal, and dedicated to the artistic practices of our time."

Phoebe Greenberg, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, PHI

Construction will continue over the coming years, with the opening of PHI Contemporary scheduled for 2029.

Acknowledgements

This project is funded in part by the Government of Quebec and Government of Canada.

About PHI Contemporary

PHI Contemporary is not a museum in the traditional sense. It is a place for gathering, exchange and presentation, designed to reflect PHI's DNA: artistic exploration, openness and innovation.

The project embodies an important milestone for Phoebe Greenberg, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of PHI, whose commitment over the past two decades has helped shape Montréal's cultural landscape. PHI Contemporary represents the culmination of that journey while laying the foundation for a new chapter.

Conceived as a dynamic, flexible and evolving space, PHI Contemporary will foster meaningful encounters between artists, audiences and disciplines. Rather than replicating existing institutional models, it offers an alternative: a cultural ecosystem where art is deeply connected to the city, everyday life and the world. PHI Contemporary aspires to become a landmark destination and a point of convergence for artists, creative thinkers and curious minds from Montréal and beyond.

Designed specifically to welcome PHI's diverse communities of artists and audiences, PHI Contemporary will bring together all of PHI's public cultural programming under one roof.

SOURCE PHI

Media Relations: Myriam Achard, Chief, New Media Partnerships and Public Relations, Tel.: 514 779-8868 • [email protected]