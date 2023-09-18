QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Développement FSTB L.P. and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ are pleased to announce the official launch of phase 2 of Mon Symposium, a residential rental project in the Québec City borough of Les Rivières. Located in the sought-after Neufchâtel-Est-Lebourgneuf district, the building, which will be built by Dinamo Construction, will feature 166 units over 6 floors and will be ready for occupancy in July 2024. The first floors are now clearly visible in the area, and the rental office is open.

Quality rental units in an exceptional environment

As with the first phase, the materials have been carefully selected to ensure superior soundproofing and greater energy efficiency. The units will feature abundant fenestration and large, intimate balconies to take advantage of both indoor and outdoor light.

Focused on community spirit and featuring a dynamic, unifying design, this project aims to enhance the daily lives of its residents by offering five appliances in the units, unlimited Wi-Fi internet, elevator-accessible indoor parking and storage space. Pets under 30 pounds will be welcome. The building will be managed by Gestipro, an experienced property manager that will provide on-site janitorial service. In addition to these amenities, phase 2 of Mon Symposium will feature more than 20 accessible units, allowing residents with special needs to remain autonomous longer.

Strategically located at the intersection of Avenue Chauveau and Boulevard Robert-Bourassa, Mon Symposium is close to Espace Chauveau mall, frequent bus lines, walkable schools and the surrounding nature with its parks, bike paths and walking trails.

A work of art at the heart of this unique project

To mark the project's official launch, elected officials, the developers and partners unveiled a model of Étincelles, a work of art that will be the focal point of the courtyard in summer 2024. Composed of Corten steel plates backlit by jets of coloured light, the structure will represent the flames of a blazing fire, reflecting the dynamism that emanates from the diversity of the people who live in this community.

The outdoor portion will feature a heated pool, a fire pit, a community garden and Place des Symposiums, a space where residents can organize events.

The public is invited to contact Royal Lepage Blanc et Noir immobilier, whose leasing team will help them find the right place to call home.

For full details, visit monsymposium.ca.

Quotes

"The development of the Mon Symposium project fits in perfectly with the quality of life in our neighbourhood. The construction of phase 2 and the arrival of its new residents will breathe even more life to our community. In particular, the 20 or so accessible units will give people with reduced mobility greater autonomy."

Patricia Boudreault-Bruyère,

City Councillor representing the Neufchâtel-Lebourgneuf district

"With so many people having to tighten their belts, we asked the project stakeholders to optimize the design and construction to allow us to offer the lowest possible rents but without compromising our quality and energy efficiency standards in order to offer pleasant living spaces that meet residents' needs."

David Duperron,

Développement FSTB L.P.

"We are delighted to team up with Développement FSTB to continue Mon Symposium's development in the Capitale-Nationale region. Ultimately, this project will have more than 700 residential rental units, symbolizing a firm commitment to economic development. It is also perfectly in line with our goal to help ease the housing crunch."

Martin Raymond,

President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"This is an excellent project for the Québec City region, and we're delighted to be a part of it with Développement FSTB and the contractor Dinamo Construction, which has been a regional partner since 2018."

Frédéric Bernard,

Regional Vice-President, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ- Québec City

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been contributing to economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at June 30, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects with a combined value of $6.2 billion in development or construction of which $1.1 billion were invested by the Fonds immobilier; 70 portfolio properties under management; 3.7 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $337 million invested in social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

A part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ help further regional economic development in Québec by channelling the savings of over 765,000 Quebecers into local investments. The Fonds régionaux have invested $1.5 billion in over 1,700 companies since their inception in 1996.

