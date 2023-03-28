PHARMASAVE'S NEW CEO EXCITED TO BUILD A PLAN FOR FUTURE GROWTH AND SUCCESS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 1st, 2023, the Pharmasave National Board of Directors (Board) introduced Mr. Ivan Guillen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Pharmasave Drugs (National) Ltd. Working collaboratively with the executive leadership team, Ivan's initial priority will be building a plan for Pharmasave's future growth and continued success.

Pharmasave CEO: Ivan Guillen (CNW Group/Pharmasave)

Board Chair and President Michael Ibrahim says, "I am delighted to introduce our new CEO, Ivan Guillen. He has hit the ground running: in only a few weeks, his ideas have infused our organization with energy, strengthening our programs. Ivan brings extensive North American and International experience and has been an immediate fit with our National Management and Executive teams. Most importantly, he is an innovative leader who is committed to the success of our store owners and people, including the National team who works on Pharmasave's behalf."

With experience managing global business operations in Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and Mexico, Ivan has worked for some of the world's largest Consumer Packaged Goods companies, such as Kimberly Clark and General Mills. His progressive, successful 20-year career focused on business management, marketing, and brand experience for a variety of global business divisions. As a champion of innovation and collaborative change, he understands how to leverage cross-functional teams to flawlessly execute comprehensive strategic plans.

"I am thrilled about joining Pharmasave and contributing to its mission of serving Canadian communities. Pharmasave's commitment to enabling Canadians to manage their health and well-being aligns perfectly with my values, and I'm excited to be a part of such a rewarding endeavour. Having worked with large corporations for many years, I'm looking forward to a new chapter of serving and supporting small businesses in their growth and success within their communities. Building and nurturing partnerships will be crucial in positively impacting the communities we serve, and I'm excited to take on this challenge," shared Ivan.

Pharmasave is among Canada's leading independent community pharmacies. In its mission to become the best neighbourhood drug store, each location operates independently to tailor products and services to meet the needs of their community. In addition to excellence in patient care, Pharmasave supports Canadians through sponsorships such as Curling Canada and Diabetes Canada, as well as through local fundraising initiatives. Learn more here about how Pharmasave serves Canadians.

About Pharmasave

With more than 850 stores across Canada, Pharmasave is one of Canada's leading independent community pharmacies. Since its founding in 1981, Pharmasave has focused on building a national platform of community-based retail outlets designed to provide exceptional patient-centred healthcare, medication advice, drug store products and customer service. Each Pharmasave location operates independently to serve its individual community, which ensures both programs and services are tailored to the needs of patients and a commitment to helping all customers live well with Pharmasave.

