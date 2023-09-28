PharmaGuide Announces Innovative Agreement With medSask

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - PharmaGuide, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the health sector, today announced a new agreement with medSask, a drug and health information service in the College of Pharmacy and Nutrition at the University of Saskatchewan.

© [2022] University of Saskatchewan (CNW Group/PharmaGuide Inc.)

Under this agreement, medSask's advanced algorithms, documentation forms, and guidelines will be incorporated into PharmaGuide's unique platform, PHOX. By connecting directly with pharmacy dispensing systems, PHOX enables pharmacists to better manage patient conditions, streamline services such as minor ailment management, and conduct comprehensive medication reviews. The result is a platform that not only optimizes patient outcomes but also facilitates the completion of service documentation and the overall management of practices.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with the University of Saskatchewan on this exciting initiative," said Walid Mowaswes, Pharm. D., Chief Executive Officer at PharmaGuide. "This agreement represents a groundbreaking step forward in the integration of advanced algorithms and guidelines within our PHOX environment. By streamlining operations, we're empowering pharmacists to provide even better patient experiences and health outcomes through services such as Minor Ailment Management and Medication Reviews."

The agreement leverages the strengths of both organizations, combining the cutting-edge developments of medSask with the comprehensive capabilities of PHOX. The result is a symbiotic relationship set to redefine the standards of pharmaceutical care and management.

"medSask is excited to see PharmaGuide integrate the medSask guidelines into their platform as a way to support pharmacy professionals delivering care, and working towards a more integrated and seamless healthcare landscape, " said Danielle Larocque, Associate Director, medSask.

By bringing the expertise of medSask into PHOX, PharmaGuide continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and growth in the healthcare sector. The agreement underscores PharmaGuide's dedication to improving the quality of patient care through the development of advanced, integrated solutions.

For more information about PharmaGuide, medSask, and the agreement, please visit www.pharmaguide.ca or contact [email protected]

About PharmaGuide

PharmaGuide is a leading provider of integrated solutions for the health sector. They are committed to developing innovative tools that help healthcare professionals provide the best possible care for their patients.Their cornerstone product, PHOX, is designed to enhance service delivery in the healthcare landscape.

About medSask

medSask is a drug and health information service within the College of Pharmacy and Nutrition at the University of Saskatchewan. medSask supports appropriate prescribing and medication safety by providing accurate, evidence-based information on medications and medication therapy to the general public, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders.

For further information: Media Contact: Faddy Morgan, Pharm. D, Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]