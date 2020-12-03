PharmaCielo Welcomes Landmark United Nations Decision to Remove Cannabis from Narcotic Drugs List

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF) the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. ("PharmaCielo Holdings"), commends the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for its historic decision to remove cannabis from the global narcotic drugs list, also known as the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (Schedule IV). PharmaCielo maintains operations and joint ventures in Canada, Colombia, Mexico and Italy – each nation of which supported the CND vote.

"We welcome the CND's vote as it represents a monumental step forward in the evolution of the global medicinal cannabis industry. We also congratulate the entire medical cannabis community for its belief in the efficacy and positive impact cannabis will have on human wellness and health, and its relentless efforts to have it de-scheduled," said Henning von Koss, CEO of PharmaCielo. "From our perspective, this vote enables global providers and consumers of cannabinoid extracts to confidently move into a positive new environment where the bar for quality and compliance, as well as the standardization of products and formulations, will be set much higher."

The CND vote comes on the heels of another important ruling made last week by the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU), which ruled that CBD is not a narcotic. This decision protects the marketing of CBD under the provisions of the free movement of goods within the EU.

On November 18, 2020, PharmaCielo announced its entrance into the U.K. market with a sales agreement to deliver 1,000Kg of its medicinal grade CBD isolate to a local wholesale distributor and white-label manufacturer in the wellness, cosmetic and food-supplements sectors, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Additionally, the Company continues to expand the product portfolio it announced on September 21, 2020, with the recent addition of bulk products that vary in cannabinoid combinations including Broad Spectrum Oils and CBD Distillates, THC Distillate, Water Soluble CBD, Full Spectrum Oil Tincture, THC:CBD Formulations and CBD Distillate Tincture.

