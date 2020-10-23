PharmaCielo to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Latin America Cannabis Seminar

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., announced today that it will be participating in Cantor Fitzgerald's Latin America Cannabis Seminar, to be held virtually on Wednesday October 28, 2020.

DETAILS

October 28th, 2020

PharmaCielo Presentation Time: 11:00am ET

Presenter: David Attard, CEO

Registration for virtual presentation: click here

For further information: David Gordon, Chief Corporate Officer, +1.416.864.6116, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: [email protected]

