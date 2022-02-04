PharmaCielo Provides Update on Latin American Sales Progress and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Debenture Units

PharmaCielo is actively working with, and has recently shipped product to, established companies in Argentina , Brazil , Colombia and Paraguay .

The Company's sales and technical teams are providing support to these customers as they conduct testing and advance product registrations using PharmaCielo APIsi, to market.

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. ("Holdings"), today provided investors with an update on its Latin American sales progress and its non-brokered private placement of debenture units.

Management Commentary

Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo, commented, "The pharmaceutical industry represents one of the largest long-term opportunities for APIi suppliers, as the sophisticated players in this global industry begin to develop cannabinoid-based products over the next several years. At the same time, there are very few organizations worldwide with the professionalism, scale and product development expertise to meet the needs of this sector, and even fewer in Latin America. PharmaCielo has all the necessary capabilities in place to become a valued long-term partner to these organizations, and, we have made Latin America's vibrant pharmaceutical and wellness sector a core area for investment."

Mr. Petron continued, "The pharmaceutical sales cycle is long-tail by nature. Over the long-term, as new products come online, they also tend to exhibit highly profitable, recurring revenue streams. It is our strong belief that suppliers who are involved in the product development and registration process early, will be winners as this massive market develops. We expect revenue from these initial relationships to add to PharmaCielo's top line in the short-term, to augment other focus areas of our business such as high THC dried flower and THC distillates. However the real benefit will be longer term, as PharmaCielo maintains a poll position as this industry continues to develop."

Argentina

PharmaCielo is currently working with a pharmaceutical company in Argentina that has over 80 years of history in the country (the "Argentina Customer"). This Argentina Customer is currently in the process of introducing two products in the domestic market: one is an antiepileptic agent indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome ("LGS") or Dravet syndrome ("DS") in patients over two years old. This would be the first medicinal cannabis product produced in Argentina. The second product is a topical cream with cannabidiol. The Company has already shipped a commercial quantity of CBD isolate to this customer and will continue shipping product through the remainder of the year, to assist with product development. Ahead of the Argentina Customer's product launch, PharmaCielo is in the process of negotiating a multi-year sales agreement to support expected volumes.

Brazil

PharmaCielo is actively working with an established Phytotherapeutic company in the Brazilian market (the "Brazilian Customer"). The Brazilian Customer is working toward the registration of a product with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency ("ANVISA") for sale in the domestic market. PharmaCielo has sent multiple shipments of APIs to the Brazilian Customer, to support this process and expects to formalize a sales agreement once the product is approved and launched.

Brazil is becoming one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the region, with approximately 20,000 patients (up from approximately 5,000 patients two years ago). Currently there are more than 10 ANVISA-approved products in various stages of commercialization.

Colombia

PharmaCielo has been actively working with a Colombia-based global technology and healthcare company (the "Colombian Customer"), to utilize the Company's APIs in one well-established, registered product, and in the development of others. The Colombian Customer is also one of the largest pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organizations in Latin America.

Paraguay

In Paraguay, the Company is working with a pharmaceutical company that actively performs contract research & development for some of the largest pharmaceutical players globally. The Company has shipped small initial quantities of high THC product to this customer, to support its R&D efforts.

Issuance of Debenture Units

As announced on December 31, 2021, the Company has completed the issuance of $5,000,000 principal amount of its debenture units ("Units") via a non-brokered private placement. The Company is in ongoing discussions with specific parties and expects to close the issuance of up to an additional $10,000,000 principal amount of Units on or before March 4, 2022.

Each Unit consists of $1,000 principal amount of 11% secured debentures ("Debentures") and 250 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Debenture Warrants"). Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $1.44 per Common Share until December 24, 2024 (subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments). The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 11% per annum, mature on December 24, 2024, and are guaranteed by the Holdings. The Holdings' guarantee of the Debentures will be secured by mortgages on the real property of the Company and its subsidiaries. Interest payable on the Debentures may be paid by the Company in Common Shares at the Company's option, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing center located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

_________________________ i Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

