PharmaCielo Makes Initial Shipment to Canadian Life Sciences Company

Customer to use PharmaCielo's CBD Isolate for expanded research and development of an innovative sublingual product platform.

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced that it has made an initial shipment of CBD Isolate (the "Product") to a Canadian life sciences company that specializes in developing and commercializing proprietary drug-delivery technologies (the "Customer"). The Customer intends to use PharmaCielo's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for expanded research and development of their innovative, proprietary sublingual product platform.

"We are very pleased to have partnered with this well-established Canadian life sciences player to take an active role in the development of its next generation innovative drug delivery system," said Henning von Koss, CEO of PharmaCielo. "A key part of our global B2B strategy is to partner with the right product developers in key markets and get into the supply chain early, based on our high-quality formulations and ability to provide consistency at scale. While it can take time for a new product to make it to market, by partnering at the development stage, we are following a well-established playbook from more advanced industries such as the pharma, flavour and fragrance markets. We believe that early involvement positions PharmaCielo's products as an integral part of the value chain, with the potential for long-term margins commensurate with that position."

Mr. von Koss continued, "We are actively building out our sales organization and our current Canadian-based business development professional is in ongoing discussions with several potential customers in both the U.S. and Canada. As more traditional players such as pharmaceutical and CPG companies continue to come to market, we expect to see a growing demand for high quality product and formulation expertise in the B2B channel, which will benefit PharmaCielo."

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location and climate play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

