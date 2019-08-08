PharmaCielo Joins Canadian Market Cannabis Tracking and Verification Initiative

PharmaCielo is the first non-Canadian medical cannabis producer to join the Canadian Pilot Program

TruTrace's technology offers full transparency and traceability of medical cannabis from the plant's cultivar DNA through to the final product – ensuring quality, standardization and enhanced product safety

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV:PCLO, OTC:PHCEF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis oil, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced it has joined the TruTrace Technologies, Inc. ("TruTrace") (CSE:TTT, OTCQB:TTTSF) and Shoppers Drug Mart initiated medical cannabis pilot verification program ("Pilot Program"). PharmaCielo is the first international medical cannabis producer to join this seed-to-sale tracking initiative.

"We are pleased to have a recognized international medical cannabis producer joining and supporting our technology and the Canadian Pilot Program. As a new and burgeoning industry that impacts people's health and wellbeing, it is imperative to build accountability into the supply chain and product offerings. I am thrilled to have partners like PharmaCielo joining the platform with Shoppers, sharing the same vision that we have and representing the global industry perspective to push it forward," said TruTrace Technologies CEO Robert Galarza.

The Pilot Program uses TruTrace's StrainSecure™ blockchain technology as a central hub for the data collection, registration and tracing of medicinal cannabis products from the plant's DNA and strains through to the final product batch, ensuring its authentication and quality assurance throughout the production and distribution chain.

"The product registration hub is the right type of initiative the industry needs to bring it on par with the pharmaceutical and food industries in terms of full transparency and traceability," said David Attard, CEO with PharmaCielo Ltd. "We see great value in this technology and its importance to the industry. PharmaCielo fully supports this initiative, as it aligns with our commitment to adhering to the highest operational and ethical standards in everything we do."

Launched in mid-June at the second annual World Cannabis Congress, Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace initiated a Pilot Program that will provide stakeholders, including distributors, medicinal patients and regulators the knowledge and insight that comes with the ability to authenticate and track the origin of a single product or a batch back to the cannabis plant it came from. Since launch, momentum has been demonstrated by Canadian licensed producers coming on board.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO, OTC:PHCEF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethically and sustainably processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its nursery and propagation centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The boards of directors and executive teams of both PharmaCielo and PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location will play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

About TruTrace Technologies

TruTrace Technologies has developed the first integrated blockchain platform to register and track intellectual property in the cannabis industry. TruTrace's technology allows cannabis growers and breeders to identify and secure rights to their intellectual property. It also streamlines the administrative process and reduces the costs of genetic and mandatory quality-control testing for legal cannabis. TruTrace's technology is proprietary, immutable and cryptographically secure, thereby establishing an accurate and permanent account for cannabis strains from ownership to market.

