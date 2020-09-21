PharmaCielo Expands Portfolio of Cannabis Extracts to Meet Global B2B Medical-Grade Market Demand

New offerings allow PharmaCielo to respond to market demand with expanded product range

Extracts derived from proprietary cultivars and produced internally at 30,000+ sq. ft. processing and extraction facility

Independent analytical verification of unique medicinal profile and high quality

Current inventories support immediate new product sales

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., announced today that it has begun sales and distribution of an expanded range of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts cultivated and produced at its Rionegro facilities.

PharmaCielo has been enabled to address customer product inquiries based on technical experience to date combined with increased laboratory and processing capabilities and allowing it to begin commercial production of a significantly expanded range of extract products that began with CBD Isolate and now includes Broad Spectrum Oil, CBD Broad Spectrum Distillate, Water Soluble CBD, CBD Tincture, CBD Distillate Tincture, Full Spectrum Oil Tincture, THC:CBD Formulations and THC Distillate.

"The ability to offer a wide range of bulk products which vary in cannabinoids combination, potency and terpenes content is highly sought-after in the medicinal and wellness sector, as some specific products deliver specific benefits, while others can deliver a full suite of cannabinoid benefits, known as the entourage effect," said David Attard, CEO of PharmaCielo Ltd. "With our different formulations we are also able to provide customers with the flexibility to formulate their final product according to the individual health and drug delivery system needs."

Each of PharmaCielo's extracts are derived from unique and proprietary cultivars developed by the Company's horticultural research experts, optimized for year-round Colombian open-field cultivation, with each extract profile reflecting the unique nature of the cultivar. By example, Broad Spectrum Oil is carefully purified to yield a beautiful amber coloured cannabinoid-rich extract that features multiple cannabinoids, including Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA), Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabichromene (CBC), Cannabidivarin (CBDV) and complemented by a range of naturally occurring terpenes including Pinene, Limonene, Linalool, and Myrceneas as part of its attributes.

The expansion of PharmaCielo's product portfolio comes on the heels of a multi-year investment in its processing and extraction capabilities. The Company has begun processing part of its formulations at the expanded facility and is in the position to meet customer demand for commercial volumes at consistent high-quality, purity and potency levels required by healthcare standards.

"As we developed the new product range, based on customer and prospect demand, our team placed a greater emphasis on ensuring we added Water Soluble CBD extract to the mix. The development of this product in particular, will enable PharmaCielo to explore integration opportunities with major players in the health-oriented beverage and topical products segments of the market, which have expressed interest in CBD additives," added Attard.

The Company has begun to accept orders for initial shipments of the new products in the balance of 2020, with continuing production capacity and shipments volumes increasing into 2021. The portfolio of extract products available in commercial volumes appropriate to the global market is expanding on a continuing basis with future additional product introductions expected. Individual product profiles and pricing are available through [email protected].

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's delivery of a range of extracts, specific benefits of products, the expansion of the Company's ability to produce large volumes of a full product range, the Company's ability to meet customer commercial demand for volumes, exploration of integration opportunities with major players in the health-oriented beverage and topical products segments of the market, the Company accepting orders for shipments in the remainder of 2020, increasing production capacity and shipping volumes in 2021 and the Company expanding its portfolio of extract products available in commercial volumes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including with respect to the Company's ability to obtain all necessary governmental regulatory approvals to operate its business, that there are integration opportunities available with partners in the health-oriented beverage and topical products segments and that those parties would partner with the Company, that there will be no unexpected logistical delays associated with the Company's growth including those related to COVID 19. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, risk that necessary governmental regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may not be obtained in time to execute the Company's business objectives, logistical issues that may prevent the Company's anticipated growth including those related to COVID 19, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and licenses it requires in order to export its products from Colombia and into other countries, risks associated with the regulation of cannabis and cannabinoid derivatives, risks associated with operating in Colombia, currency exchange risk, and additional risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, PharmaCielo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PharmaCielo Ltd.

For further information: David Gordon, Chief Corporate Officer, +1.416.864.6116, [email protected]; Media Relations: International: Gal Wilder, Cohn & Wolfe, +1.647.259.3261, [email protected]; Colombia: Giselle Díaz Bermúdez, SPR Group, + 57 310 859 5468, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pharmacielo.com

