PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. Appoints Andres Felipe Botero as Chief Operations Officer

The appointment will help drive the growth of the Company's production capacity as it readies to feed global supply channels

RIONEGRO, Colombia, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. ("PharmaCielo Colombia" or the "Company"), the premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis oils and extracts in Colombia and subsidiary of Canadian firm PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO, OTC:PHCEF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andres Felipe Botero as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

As PharmaCielo Colombia evolves from the initial founding stage into a mature, large-scale cultivator and international provider of high-grade cannabis oils, Mr. Botero will be responsible to manage this transition successfully. As the new COO, Mr. Botero will oversee the Company's operations across the entire production spectrum from cultivation to end-product, ensuring seamless integration and production capacity growth.

David Attard, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCielo Ltd., stated, "The addition of Mr. Botero to PharmaCielo Colombia's executive team is another step to solidify our position as a premier provider of medicinal oils and extracts to international markets. Mr. Botero's extensive experience in managing, streamlining and growing production capacity on a global scale will be a great asset to the Company and our business partners."

Mr. Botero brings nearly two decades of experience in leading domestic and international operations with Philip Morris International, most recently as the Director of Operations for the Andean Cluster, overseeing cultivation, manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain and distribution. Previously, he spearheaded Philip Morris International's operations for the launch of its reduced risk product in Colombia. Before returning to Colombia, Mr. Botero also managed the operations of a global product portfolio from the company's Swiss headquarters and led other projects for the company in Greece. Mr. Botero holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from EAFIT University.

Andres Botero, PharmaCielo Colombia COO, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment. "I am very excited about the opportunity to join PharmaCielo Colombia and lend my expertise in helping to drive the Company's growth forward. As a Colombian, it also gives me great pride to join a company and an industry that have been leading great positive change and making valuable/significant contributions to the country's economy and social fabric."

Mr. Botero is assuming the operational responsibilities of Federico Cock-Correa, one of PharmaCielo's co-founders, who will now act as a director of PharmaCielo Colombia and advisor to the Company, maintaining the high level relationships with government he has developed, while also leveraging his over 30 years' experience and industry network in providing invaluable support for the business growth of PharmaCielo Colombia.

"As a co-founder of the company, Federico's contribution to date has been an essential one, without which we would not have the recognition for global leadership we currently hold," stated Andres Botero. "I look forward to the opportunity to work with him directly and to his continued contributions in increasing our focus on marketing and sales within Colombia and beyond."

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO, OTC: PHCEF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its nursery and propagation centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The boards of directors and executive teams of both PharmaCielo and PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location will play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including with respect to PharmaCielo's planned products, and the ability to execute its business plan that management believes are reasonable in the circumstances, but the actual results, performance or achievements of PharmaCielo's business may be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally, risks associated with early-stage companies, risks associated with the regulation of cannabis and cannabinoid derivatives, failure to obtain necessary TSXV approval, competition for PharmaCielo's planned products, risks associated with operating in Colombia, and currency exchange risk. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, PharmaCielo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

