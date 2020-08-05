Phaidra Knight Levels the Playing Field with Launch of New Activewear Line 'PSK Collective'

As a lifelong athlete, Knight was often forced to turn to custom clothing to fit her strong and athletic build. Recognizing that other women also faced this issue, Knight was inspired to create the PSK Collective – inclusive, affordable athleisure that caters to athletic-bodied girls, women and other individuals alike. The new collection not only fills a significant void in the fashion marketplace, but along with the brand's team of Ambassadors – strong, successful, professional female athletes – pushes the boundaries of style and equality, while bringing well-deserved recognition to women in sports and life.

"In addition to my obsession with sports, I have always been a lover of fashion," Phaidra Knight explained. "I was fortunate to be able to marry the two with custom clothing options to showcase my unique, streetwear-inspired look, but I knew that wasn't a realistic option for everyone. I was motivated to create a line of clothing that both caters to those with athletic figures and that goes far beyond style by giving back to a greater cause. Through my passion for fashion, sports, and women's rights, the PSK Collective was born. My hope is that it will create opportunity and inspiration for fellow female athletes everywhere."

The PSK Collective is a fusion of activewear and streetwear. It is designed to push the boundaries of today's fashion offerings, combining top trends with functional details to empower, inspire and unleash the inner athlete. It is also designed to shift existing attitudes around fashion, expression and equality. Standing apart from the competition, the brand is launching a full court press for the greater good of social justice, and offers inclusive sizing and accessible price points so that all women can enjoy the shopping experience together, regardless of their age, size or background. The collection features stylish, comfortable apparel across all categories, along with contemporary fashion items including face masks and other PPE, all thoughtfully designed with notions of flawless, confidence-inspiring fits and real women in mind.

TPCR is one of the premier diversified apparel and accessories designers and manufacturers. Their executives' decades of experience, coupled with the sporting diversity of the Champion Athlete Ambassadors, highlight the brand's core values of perseverance, strength and inclusivity. These qualities position the PSK Collective to forever change the way in which female athletes are viewed, and opens up the very important and long-overdue conversation about equality for women in sports.

"Phaidra is a phenomenal woman and an inspiring athlete whose fans look up to her as much as we do," said Zahra Bahari, CEO of TPCR. "PSK Collective stands for the same notions that TPCR does: boundless strength, extensive inclusivity and the notion of women's infinite possibilities. Partnering with Phaidra has been a terrific way for us to further carry out our mission of creating inspiring and meaningful designs, and we're so excited about what's to come for PSK and women as a 'Collective.'"

The collection is being launched to bring much needed exposure to female athletes worldwide, and in beneficiary partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) – a sport- and equity-based nonprofit organization with which Knight has been associated for years. Knight's role in WSF has advanced during that time from an advocacy internship responsibility to a WSF Athlete Ambassador and member of the Board of Trustees. Knight joins many other notable international Collective athletes committed to empowering the next generation of female athletes, and are doing so in many ways, including donating 15% of all PSK Collective net profits to WSF's efforts.

"We are honored that PSK Collective has designated the Women's Sports Foundation as the beneficiary of this groundbreaking new collection – what a great fit with our mission," said WSF CEO, Deborah Antoine. "The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. Phaidra Knight has been our ally, advocate, colleague and friend for many years, and we are thrilled for her and this much-needed, inclusive activewear line. We are grateful to Phaidra and PSK Collective for their donation, and we are excited to join others and get shopping!"

The PSK Collective line features sustainably sourced, trend-focused apparel items including tops, bottoms, dresses, sweat suits, accessories, outerwear and PPE products. Prices range from $39 - $129, with inclusive size options that cater to a variety of body types ranging from XS to 3XL. Product is available for purchase at PSK-Collective.com.

About The Powell Companies Real, LLC

The Powell Companies Real, LLC is a diversified designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of apparel and accessories in both the North American and international markets. Principals of TPCR have been involved for decades in the launch of private label and celebrity brands. Current brands include numerous private label brands. TPCR partners with factories throughout the world, including the USA, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and India, enabling TPCR to source the finest products globally.

About Phaidra Knight

Phaidra Knight is a former international athlete, a sports media talent, motivational speaker, lawyer, and business entrepreneur. For nearly 18 years, Phaidra traveled the globe as a professional rugby player, establishing herself as the one of the premiere players in the sport. She made three appearances in the Rugby World Cup and was selected as the top player in the world in her position in 2002 and 2006. In 2010, she was named the US Rugby Player of the Decade. In November 2017, she was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. In 2019, Phaidra founded PeaK Unleashed, a non-profit dedicated to bringing bright futures through rugby and yoga to marginalized youth. She is currently training to be an MMA fighter.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women's Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports. To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org

