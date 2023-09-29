pH7 Technologies Founder and CEO Mohammad Doostmohammadi Named Clean50 and Clean16 Honouree

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - pH7 Technologies, a leading B.C.-based cleantech firm, is thrilled to announce its founder and CEO, Mohammad Doostmohammadi, has been recognized as a 2024 Clean50 Honoree for the progress he and his team have made in advancing the sustainable extraction of critical metals vital to the global energy transition. In addition to Clean50, Mohammad has been recognized as a Clean16 award winner in the Research and Development category.

Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually. The Clean50 organization will award 50 individuals or small teams across 16 different categories who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past two years. This year, winners were chosen from an initial pool of over 1,000 well-qualified nominees, undergoing rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors.

Among the Clean50 awardees, the leader in each of the 16 categories is also declared part of the more exclusive Clean16 list, recognizing those 16 individuals as the top contributors in their respective categories.

"On behalf of the pH7 team, I am humbled to receive this honour from one of Canada's most prestigious award programs," said Mohammad Doostmohammadi, founder and CEO of pH7 Technologies. "Our work at pH7 is driven by a commitment to create a more sustainable planet for future generations. As Canada and the world increasingly look towards electrification and renewable energy sources, the green technologies we develop at pH7 will play a critical role in our path to net-zero carbon emissions."

Led by Mohammad and his team, pH7 is at the forefront of sustainably extracted critical metals, having developed a cutting-edge closed-loop process that extracts previously unextractable critical metals such as platinum, palladium, iridium, copper, nickel, etc., from primary and secondary materials, saving them from landfills. This innovative process offers a complementary economical solution for mines, recycling plants and OEMs looking to extract critical metals sustainably compared to traditional processes, with a significantly positive impact on the environment – up to 99% lower CO2 emissions, up to 95% more energy efficiency, no toxic emissions and down to zero water consumption.

The Clean50 Summit 13.0 in Toronto took place on September 28, 2023: http://www.clean50.com/

