PG-Eh: Fort McMurray's Premier Golf Simulation Bar & Restaurant to Open on September 28, 2024

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fort McMurray is about to get a hole-in-one with the grand opening of PG-Eh, the newest and most exciting golf simulation bar and restaurant in the region. Located at 155 Eagle Ridge Blvd, PG-Eh is set to become the go-to destination for golf enthusiasts, food lovers, and anyone looking for a great time.

Experience the Best in Golf Simulation

PG-Eh features state-of-the-art golf simulators from TrackMan, the industry leader in golf technology. Whether you're a seasoned pro or an amateur, our simulators provide an unparalleled golfing experience that replicates the feel of playing on the world's most famous courses. Golfers can practice their swing, compete with friends, or simply enjoy a round of virtual golf in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

A Culinary Delight

Whether you're unwinding post-game or refueling mid-round, we've got your cravings covered. We're excited to offer food by The Banquet , including favourites like smoked brisket nachos, wood-fired pizzas, pierogies, and crispy chicken sandwiches. Enjoy these mouth-watering options while you play or, for the full experience, head over to The Banquet after your round—your perfect 19th Hole destination.

About the Founder

PG-Eh is the brainchild of Roger Newton, a seasoned entrepreneur and the founder of the popular Canadian Brewhouse . With his extensive experience in the hospitality industry and his personal love of golf, Roger is bringing his passion for great food, excellent service, and innovative entertainment to Fort McMurray. "PG-Eh is more than just a place to play golf; it's a community hub where people can come together to relax, have fun, and create lasting memories," says Newton. "As an avid golfer myself, I wanted to create a space where everyone, from beginners to experts, can enjoy the game as much as I do."

Grand Opening Celebration

Join us on September 28, 2024, for our "tee off" and Grand Opening. The event will feature signature cocktails, great golf prizes and the chance to be among the first to experience everything PG-Eh has to offer. Whether you're a golf aficionado or just looking for a new spot to unwind, PG-Eh is the place to be.

Location and Hours

PG-Eh is conveniently located at 155 Eagle Ridge Blvd, Fort McMurray, AB T9K 2Z7. We will be open seven days a week, with extended hours to accommodate both early birds and night owls.

Connect with Us

For more information about PG-Eh, visit our website at https://pgeh.ca and follow us on social media for updates, promotions, and more.

About PG-Eh

PG-Eh is Fort McMurray's premier golf simulation bar and restaurant, offering a unique blend of high-tech golf simulators and exceptional dining. Founded by Roger Newton, PG-Eh aims to provide a fun and welcoming environment for golfers and non-golfers alike. Whether you're looking to improve your game or enjoy a night out with friends and family, PG-Eh has something for everyone.

Media Contact: Dave Soyka, Email: [email protected]