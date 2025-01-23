PFU Canada Inc. Introduces PaperStream® Capture Pro and Pro Premium

Enhanced subscription-based software suite offers new ways to efficiently scan, check, and classify documents for more actionable data

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - PFU Canada Inc., the Canada-based subsidiary of PFU Limited, a Ricoh company and the leader in document scanning solutions, today announced the availability of PaperStream Capture Pro and Pro Premium to meet the capture workflow needs of today's growing businesses. The newly enhanced subscription-based software adds key features and functionality to the industry-leading PaperStream software suite, helping companies automate highly repetitive document processing tasks to improve efficiency and transform information into actionable data for improved business outcomes.

The PaperStream Capture family can deliver meaningful results and scalable practices to growing businesses. Automating manual data entry tasks lets teams focus on improved customer experiences and strategic initiatives. The new products are optimized for Ricoh document scanners. Key features and benefits of PaperStream Capture Pro and Pro Premium include:

Form Recognition to properly identify and process multiple form types in a single batch

Form Template Builder automatically maps forms for easy data extraction

Versatile recognition technology, including full-text OCR, Zonal OCR, 1- and 2-D Barcode, Form Hand-Print, Optical Mark (OMR), and Patch Code

Improved data security functions, including the ability to redact sensitive information

Keyboard operation and screen reader support for productivity and ease of accessibility

Advanced quality control functionality to streamline capture workflows and improve outcomes

File import functionality 1 for previously scanned images

for previously scanned images One-, three-, and five-year subscription-based pricing provides for lower initial cost of acquisition, ongoing access to upgrades and added features, and delivers flexibility and scalability depending on the number of licenses needed and duration of use

PaperStream Capture Pro and Pro Premium are compatible with the following document scanners:

Product Name Supported Scanners PaperStream Capture Pro RICOH fi and SP Series: fi-7480, fi-7460, fi-8290, fi-8270, fi-

8250, fi-8190, fi-8170, fi-8150, fi-8040, fi-800R, fi-7300NX, fi-

70F, SP-1130N, SP-1120N

Others: Compatible with devices with TWAIN drivers version 2.3

or later that can scan A4/letter size or smaller documents. There

may be some limited functionality with TWAIN-compatible

devices. Please use the trial version in advance. PaperStream Capture Pro

Premium RICOH fi and SP Series: All of the above models, as well as fi-

8950, fi-8930, fi-8820, fi-7900, fi-7800, fi-7700, fi-7600

Others: Compatible with devices with TWAIN drivers version 2.3

or later. There may be some limited functionality with TWAIN-

compatible devices. Please use the trial version in advance.

_____________________________ 1 PaperStream Capture Pro Premium only

"Business of all sizes are struggling with how to better leverage their data to create actionable insights and smarter customer interactions in an efficient and accurate manner," said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President and CEO, PFU Canada Inc. "PaperStream Capture Pro and Pro Premium are equipped with features to move our customers' business forward and provide a competitive edge by streamlining time-consuming data capture and analysis processes. This subscription-based software, coupled with our award-winning Ricoh fi Series document scanners, delivers best-in-class image processing and advanced automation and security features to create actionable data and help today's businesses thrive."

PFU Canada Inc. is offering free 60-day user trials for PaperStream Capture Pro Premium. Annual subscriptions for Pro and Pro Premium are priced at $475 per year and $1,995 per year respectively, and include best-in-class technical support, security, and feature updates. For more information on PaperStream Capture Pro and Pro Premium, and to get a free trial, please visit https://www.pfu-ca.ricoh.com/scanners/fi/solutions/paperstream-capture-pro.

About PFU

PFU Limited was established in 1960. Based on the skills acquired through computer development, we develop and supply image document-related products, such as image scanners and embedded computers for industrial and public infrastructure. We also provide support services for building and operating IT infrastructures that contribute to the safety and security of our customers.

PFU will further develop edge devices that are the gateway to digitalization, thereby supporting related work reforms and contributing to changing the way our customers work.

For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/.

PFU Canada Inc. is the Canada-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com

Copyright ©2025 PFU Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ricoh and the Ricoh logo are the registered trademarks of Ricoh Company, Ltd. registered in the United States and other countries.

Canada Media Contact: Steve Oblin, [email protected]