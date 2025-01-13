PFM Capital Inc. & Roynat Equity Partners Complete the Sale of All-Fab Group

REGINA, SK, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - PFM Capital Inc. ("PFM") is pleased to announce that they, together with Roynat Equity Partners ("Roynat") and management, have completed the sale of All-Fab Group ("All-Fab" or the "Company") to RONA Inc. ("RONA").

During its investment period, PFM and Roynat worked closely with All-Fab to achieve significant growth and operational milestones. This included expanding the Company's manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its market presence, and enhancing its geographical reach through strategic acquisitions.

"Our partnership with All-Fab was marked by collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence in delivering construction solutions," said Jeff Linner, Chief Investment Officer at PFM. "We are proud of what the team accomplished during our ownership and are confident that RONA will be an excellent partner for All-Fab as it continues to grow."

Ed Richmond, CEO of All-Fab, commented, "PFM and Roynat have been invaluable partners, providing strategic guidance and support to help us scale our operations and improve our product offerings. We are excited to join the RONA family and look forward to leveraging their resources to better serve our customers and communities."

Tobin Hayward, Managing Director at Roynat, added, "We are very pleased with the outcome of this transaction and proud of the accomplishments of the All-Fab management team. Their dedication and execution have driven remarkable growth and operational improvements. We look forward to seeing All-Fab's continued success."

The sale of All-Fab represents a very successful exit for Roynat and the PFM-managed Funds of SaskWorks Venture Fund Inc., Apex II Investment Fund Limited Partnership, and Apex III Investment Fund Limited Partnership.

About All-Fab Group

All-Fab Group (AFG) is one of the largest building solutions providers in Canada. The company operates 18 business units from the Mid-West USA to the West Coast. AFG provides the light construction industry with engineered structural building components, building material supply packages, and building construction projects for custom buildings. The company services all residential housing markets as well as the light industrial and agricultural building sectors. AFG has established a trusted advisor reputation with building professionals and building owners based on extensive technical expertise in design, reliable quality of execution on projects, and efficient delivery of service requirements.

About PFM Capital Inc.

PFM Capital Inc. is a leading private equity investment firm in Saskatchewan with over $930 million in assets under management across several funds. Based in Regina, Saskatchewan, PFM's niche focus allows investors to benefit from the Prairies' economic strengths by taking advantage of the firm's established local contact network and long-term track record. PFM is employee-owned and has been managing private equity and venture capital funds since 1993. For more information, please visit www.pfm.ca.

About Roynat Equity Partners

Roynat Equity Partners facilitates growth and creates wealth in established mid-market private companies by providing patient capital, advice and contact networks to Canadian entrepreneurs. With offices across Canada, Roynat Equity Partners is dedicated to helping mid-market companies grow and achieve their business goals. Flexible investment structures are tailored to the needs of partners and include common equity, preferred equity, and convertible debt. Roynat Equity Partners is a division of Roynat Capital Inc. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scotiabank. For more information, please visit www.roynat.com.

