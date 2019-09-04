Pfaff's Future Retail Model Aims to Change the Car-Buying Experience

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Pfaff Automotive Partners, an award-winning premium automotive group, has introduced a new vehicle purchasing model that will change how Canadians purchase their cars. Created after extensive customer experience research, their new Future Retail Model is designed to be faster, easier and more transparent. Those in the market for a new car will receive the best price first, pay no hidden fees and enjoy a negotiation-free experience.

"The automotive industry and how Canadians purchase cars have not changed in 50 years," says Chris Pfaff, President and CEO. "We know that those looking at buying a new car are uneasy about the whole process because of the time it takes, the lack of trust they feel when dealing with salespeople and the awkward negotiation process."

Designed to improve customer satisfaction, the new selling model aims to eliminate top buyer frustrations, including the lengthy purchasing process, price negotiation, hidden fees, confusion and lack of transparency, distrust in salespeople, getting a good trade-in offer, and understanding financing options. Salespeople are no longer paid based on the profit in each deal, meaning they can truly help customers find the right car for them.

As a second-generation family-owned business with a reputation built over 50 years on customer service, Pfaff is looking to improve the purchasing experience for its existing customers – and connect with drivers that were once deterred by the automotive purchasing process. Every Pfaff customer will enjoy the benefits of:

The 'best price first , ' meaning new and pre-owned vehicles are priced based on market conditions, with final pricing provided upfront.

meaning new and pre-owned vehicles are priced based on market conditions, with final pricing provided upfront. Upfront, market-based pricing creates a negotiation-free experience , which saves time and removes the friction between customers and salespeople.

, which saves time and removes the friction between customers and salespeople. Elimination of pre-loaded and administration fees – everything in plain sight.

– everything in plain sight. A written offer to buy your car , even if you don't purchase a Pfaff vehicle – no strings attached (offer stands for 10 days or 1,000 km).

, even if you don't purchase a Pfaff vehicle – no strings attached (offer stands for 10 days or 1,000 km). A three-day/300-km money-back guarantee on all vehicles and a 30-day/1,500-km exchange policy on pre-owned vehicles provides customers recourse, meaning it's impossible to buy the wrong car. (Some restrictions apply.)

About Pfaff Automotive Partners

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand offering includes Volkswagen, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Mazda, Audi, BMW, MINI, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle Design, Pagani, BAC Mono, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Automobili Pininfarina automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport. The company also operates Pfaff Tuning, Pfaff Leasing, and Pfaff Autoworks. For more information, please visit www.pfaffauto.com.

About Chris Pfaff

Christopher Pfaff has, through passion and a pursuit of excellence, built one of the most recognized automotive dealer groups in Canada. Chris is also a Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee, recognized for his support of up-and- coming racing talent in Canada over the years. As a member of various Dealer Councils including Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen and TADA, Christopher has earned the respect of his peers and his expertise is highly regarded by manufacturers. In 2010, his dedication and commitment to growth was rewarded when the company was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company continues to earn this distinction and has now achieved platinum-level status. Christopher continues to oversee the strategic direction of the company set on continued growth while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit and passion that has contributed to Pfaff's success for more than 50 years.

