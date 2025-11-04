PetSmart's Exclusive Merry & Bright Collection Brings Holiday Joy to Pet Families

Treat your pets to festive fun all season long with toys, treats, apparel and more!

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- PetSmart has unwrapped its 2025 Merry & Bright collection, packed with festive finds designed to bring joy to pets and the people who love them. From seasonal toys and treats, cozy bedding and apparel, matching pet and human PJs, and the return of its viral advent calendars, the collection includes festive items under $15 – perfect for every pet's wish list.

Shoppers can explore the full PetSmart holiday collection now available in stores and online at PetSmart.ca.

Unwrap the magic of the season with PetSmart’s Merry & Bright Collection. From cozy PJs and tasty treats to toys, PetSmart has everything your pet needs to feel the holiday love.

Our pets are on the "nice" list. A recent PetSmart survey* of Canadians found that 77% pet parents plan to involve their pets in holiday celebrations through activities like gift giving (58%), hanging stockings (44%) or dressing them in festive holiday gear (26%). With 74% of pet parents gifting treats and 60% choosing toys, PetSmart's Merry & Bright collection makes it easy and affordable for pets to feel just as celebrated as the rest of the family this season.

"The holidays are a time to celebrate the ones we love, and that includes our pets," said Charndeep Grewal, vice president of merchandising at PetSmart Canada. "There's nothing quite like the joy of watching your pet light up over a new toy or treat. With accessible price points and a wide range of festive finds in our Merry & Bright collection, we're helping pet parents create meaningful moments that make the season even more special. Because when your pet is happy, the whole family feels it."

Gifts Under $15

Unwrap big savings with gifts and stocking stuffers at great value.

Holiday Fan Favourites

Festive favourites are at the top of your pet's wish list every season.

Festive Apparel & Accessories to Sleigh the Season

Deck your dogs, cats and small pets in seasonal costumes, snuggly sweaters and fashionable accessories.

Toys and Treats Straight from Santa Paws' Workshop

From tasty holiday snacks that satisfy even the most festive cravings to holiday-themed toys that make playtime magical, your pet will love finding these surprises under the tree. Plus, some toys give back! For every Chance & Friends plush toy purchased, 10% of the sale supports PetSmart Charities of Canada's mission to make the world a better place for pets.

Cozy Hygge Vibes

Festive finds for cozying up and staying warm all season long.

Essential Cold Weather Pet Gear

Get ready for the Canadian winter with practical and weather-safe pet gear and everyday seasonal essentials available from PetSmart's cold weather collection.

PetSmart is the one-stop destination for all pet needs during the holidays, including expert pet services. Visit Services.PetSmart.ca to learn more about the special holiday offerings and events available in PetSmart salons and Doggie Day Camps throughout the season, including holiday-themed Premium Playdates as well as savings of up to $300 on Holiday Seasonal Special Salon & Hotel purchases.

PetSmart Treats Rewards members can unwrap even more savings and deals all season long. Members can check online or in the PetSmart app for new deals and offers to activate. For more gift ideas and to shop the full PetSmart holiday collection for dogs, cats, small pets, fish and reptiles, visit PetSmart.ca.

*The PetSmart survey was conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum from Sept. 18 to 22, 2025 among a representative sample of n=1010 English speaking Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.1% percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With over 160 stores across Canada – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.ca and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include professional grooming, pet training, Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities of Canada have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities of Canada is the largest funder of animal welfare in Canada. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 400 thousand pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.ca or PetSmartCharities.ca.

SOURCE PetSmart Canada

Waverly Neufeld: 905-353-5985; Porter Novelli for PetSmart Canada, [email protected]