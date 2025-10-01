Nationwide events invite people to celebrate their pet's special day with treats, activities and exclusive savings.

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Calling all party animals! Grab a party hat because PetSmart is now hosting a new monthly in-store pet birthday and gotcha day celebration at all locations nationwide. New PetSmart data shows 75% of pet parents in Canada celebrate their pets' birthday or gotcha day, but almost half (47%) would like to do more.* PetSmart's Birthday + Gotcha Bash events are here to make those party wishes come true.

Credit: PetSmart

Once every month, PetSmart stores nationwide will become birthday party central. Pet parents and their pets are invited to their local PetSmart store for a celebration with PetSmart's pet–loving community. The event is packed with free treats, fun activities and, just for attendees, a $5 off birthday coupon.** With the birthday and gotcha day events, PetSmart is giving pet parents a joyful new tradition to add to their celebrations, helping them make every milestone more memorable.

"Every pet deserves to be celebrated, especially on their birthday or gotcha day," said Bradley Breuer, vice president of marketing at PetSmart. "PetSmart's Birthday + Gotcha Bash celebrations are designed to make those special days unforgettable, turning milestones into joyful moments. We're excited to help make every pet feel like the guest of honour."

Pets with winter birthdays or gotcha days can be celebrated at PetSmart's upcoming Birthday + Gotcha Bash events, happening at every local store on these 2025 dates:

Oct. 4, 2025

Nov. 8, 2025

Dec. 7, 2025

Pet parents can also shop for party essentials and birthday products to make their pets' special day unforgettable at PetSmart.ca. And, by joining Treats Rewards and updating their profile with their pet's information, members will receive special birthday offers, gotcha day goodies and more.

*The PetSmart Charities of Canada survey was conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum from Sept. 18 to 22, 2025 among a representative sample of n=1010 English speaking Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.1% percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

**Birthday + Gotcha Bash events are available in PetSmart U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico stores. Availability by location is subject to change without notice. While supplies last. Pets are welcome in accordance with our pet policy found at petsmart.ca/help.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With over 160 stores across Canada – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.ca and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include professional grooming, pet training, Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities of Canada have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities of Canada is the largest funder of animal welfare in Canada. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 400 thousand pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.ca or PetSmartCharities.ca.

SOURCE PetSmart Canada

[email protected]