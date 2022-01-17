PetSmart® Canada Shares Tips for Kicking Off a Healthy New Year with Your Pet

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- With the start of a new year comes New Year's resolutions, new beginnings, and goal setting. With that in mind, it's also important for pet owners to help set goals for their pets. That's why PetSmart is here to help you plan for a happier, healthier 2022.

Below, PetSmart's resident veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Freeman, shares her top four tips for pet health and wellness in 2022:

#1: Exercise Regularly.

One of the most popular human resolutions also applies to pets. most dogs typically need at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day, whether it's walking, running, or playing fetch.

With the cold weather in full swing, the Top Paw® Outdoor Dog Booties and 3-in-1 Pet Coat will keep pups warm and toasty while they meet their daily exercise goals.

Abiding to current government guidelines, a great indoor option for mental and physical stimulation is PetSmart's Doggie Day Camp. The day camp provides pets with a structured schedule of enriching activities including mentally stimulating games, story time, " yappy hour," rest and relaxation and bubble time.

#2: Choose the Right Food.

There is no doubt that eating nutritious food is another popular 2022 goal – and that goes for pets, too. Knowing what's in your pet's food can help you better understand the type of nutrition your dog or cat is or isn't consuming. "Start by reading the ingredients on the food label, paying special attention to the first three ingredients, which make up the majority of the food," said Dr. Freeman.

Always consult with your veterinarian to choose the most appropriate diet for your pet's needs. If you decide a switch is in order, PetSmart store associates are always available to help pet parents sort through their options.

#3: Keep Your Pet's Brain Active and Sharp.

Instead of just adding more physical exercise to your pet's routine, add in a few brain games to really tire them out. Mental stimulation enriches our pet's lives by giving them something meaningful to do and because these activities alleviate boredom, they decrease the likelihood of our beloved pets developing behavioral issues.

There are several ways to keep your pets mind sharp and active at home, from various dog puzzle toys and stimulating cat toys, classic commands, teaching tricks, or even a game of fetch.

#4: Groom Your Pet.

Ideally, dogs should be professionally groomed every four to six weeks. "Regular grooming is important for every dog, regardless of size, age and coat type, because it helps prevent common problems such as excessive shedding, skin and paw irritation, painful hair mats and overly long toenails," said Dr. Freeman.

The academy-trained stylists at PetSmart's Grooming Salon have over 800 hours of hands-on grooming instruction that includes bathing, trimming & styling at least 200 dogs of all breeds & sizes plus annual safety certification and offers complete bath & haircut services along with walk-in services.

In between professional grooming services, pet parents can keep their dogs' coats well-maintained by using products like the Top Paw® 3-in-1 Wet-Dry Pet Grooming Glove and special pet shampoos like Burt's Bees Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs , which provide the right balance of cleaning agents and moisturizers for a softer and healthier looking coat.

