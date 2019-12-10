PetSmart® Canada Hosts Free Pet Photos With Santa

PetSmart's Santa photos aren't just for your furry friend, but for the whole family. A recent Pet Poll conducted by DART Insight, found that 46 per cent of pet owners would include their pet in a formal family photo—and it doesn't get much better than a photo with jolly old Saint Nick. The Pet Poll revealed that Pet Parents from Quebec (53%) lead the way for a photo, followed by those from Atlantic Canada (47%), British Columbia/Alberta (45%), Ontario (43%) and Manitoba/Saskatchewan (40%).

For families who have a specific theme they want to capture in their photo, PetSmart can help get your pet ready. For fancy photos, a simple accessory like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Plaid Bow Tie Cat Collar or the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Tie Collar Slide will help elevate your pet's look. If wearing festive sweaters with Santa is your family tradition, try the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Knitted Present Pet Sweater or the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Reindeer Sweater Small Pet Costume. For anyone looking to be part of Santa's squad, the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Elf Pet Costume or the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Mrs. Claus Pet Costume & Bows will have your pet looking like they're from the North Pole.

Whichever theme you decide on, make sure to tag PetSmart on Instagram and Facebook at @PetSmartCanada and use the hashtag #PetSmartCan and #PetSmartParties. To add a little extra holiday fun to your Santa photos, download the PetSmart app for a series of holiday filters and receive 100 free Treats points when you check into the event

Free Photos with Santa

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22

Times: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. local time

Locations: All PetSmart Canada stores

*Survey methodology

A total of 1,600 pet owners were surveyed—800 dog owners and 800 cat owners by DART Insight and Communications Inc. Using a Bayesian Credibility Interval, the national combined pet owner's results are deemed to be accurate to +/- 2.8%, 19 times out of 20; dog and cat owners weighted to 800 sample each are deemed to be accurate to +/- 4.0, 19 times out of 20. A copy of the analysis and data are available at http://dartincom.ca/polls/.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

