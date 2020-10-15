PetSmart® Canada Announces Partnership with DoorDash to Power Same-Day Delivery

Customers Can Now Get Same-Day, On-Demand Delivery of Pet Essentials from PetSmart, Powered by DoorDash Drive

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer in Canada, is making it even easier and faster for your best fur-friend to get their favorite items. Starting October 15th, 2020, PetSmart Canada will offer on-demand, same-day delivery service powered exclusively through DoorDash, the leading last-mile logistics platform in the United States.

Through PetSmart's partnership with DoorDash Drive—the company's fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business— shoppers can place their orders for same-day delivery on PetSmart.ca or via the PetSmart mobile app. These new options give pet parents even more convenient ways to stock up on their favourite essentials. PetSmart delivery will be contactless, enabling the Dasher to leave the order in a safe, secure location designated by the customer.

"We're here to provide Canadian pet parents with the essential products they need, so they can shop with us safely, securely and in a way that fits their lifestyle," Alan Blundell, President of PetSmart Canada said. "We're excited to partner with DoorDash to provide Canadians with another great option that makes the PetSmart shopping experience even more convenient and accessible."

"The pandemic has pulled the future forward for retail, where changes that once might have taken three years have instead happened in three months," Casey North, Vice President of DoorDash Drive said. "We're thrilled to partner with PetSmart Canada, marking our entry into the Canadian pet retail space, to power their store-to-door delivery experience and provide pet owners with the pet essentials they need on demand."

In addition to offering customers a wide selection of in-store products and unique pet services like training, pet grooming, boarding, and in-store pet adoptions, PetSmart Canada also offers thousands of products online. From pet food, toys and treats to Halloween costumes, habitats and supplements, pet parents can find everything they need for the lifetime care of their pets on petsmart.ca.

For more information about PetSmart Canada deliveries via DoorDash, visit petsmart.ca.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

