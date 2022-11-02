PetSmart Charities of Canada™ National Adoption Week to Help Shelters Cope with Increased Need

Meet adoptable pets November 7-13 at adoption events at PetSmart locations across Canada.

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- An estimated 100,000 pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities of Canada , the leading funder of animal welfare in the country, aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, happening November 7 – 13.

After a decline in shelter intakes resulting from the pandemic, shelters are seeing a steady return to pre-pandemic operating volumes with animal intakes on the rise[1]. Some shelters and animal rescue organizations are struggling to secure resources and volunteers to care for pets as they wait longer for loving homes of their own. Finding families to consider adoptions are urgently needed, and PetSmart Charities of Canada and its more than 160 animal welfare partners are poised to help.

While the holidays can be festive and joyful for some, many can feel isolated or lonely during the season. While there is no simple solution, those who can manage the responsibility could benefit with the companionship of a pet to love. There are many benefits to the human animal bond, people are said to be happier and healthier in the presence of animals. According to the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, the presence of a pet could result in decreased blood pressure, reduced anxiety and enhanced feelings of well-being. Adopting a pet not only can be a benefit to the animal, but also to pet parents. Adopting a new family member now may be ideal timing ahead of the holidays.

"Earlier this year, PetSmart Charities of Canada celebrated a milestone of 350 thousand pet adoptions since 1999, thanks to our network of local animal welfare organizations, the support of our donors and our relationship with PetSmart," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. Together, we hope to have our best National Adoption Week yet, especially for the thousands of pets currently waiting for loving homes. For these animals, the gift of a loving family is the only item on their holiday wish lists."

During National Adoption Week, potential pet parents can visit their local PetSmart store to interact with adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations facilitated by PetSmart Charities of Canada. Visitors will have the chance to spend time with animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, and various small pets in a safe and spacious area. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help potential adopters learn more about the pets they are interested in and ensure they feel confident in caring for them.

Those who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca. Potential adopters also can find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities.ca/adopt-a-pet to search for adoptable pets, adoption centres and events.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details:

PetSmart Charities of Canada partners with local animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets, including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Dates: November 7 – 13, 2022

Locations: Please visit PetSmart.ca to find a participating store near you.

