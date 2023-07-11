PetSmart Charities of Canada™ National Adoption Week comes as kitten season ramps up and shelters face max capacity

Meet adoptable pets at select PetSmart locations across Canada from July 10-16

BURLINGTON, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Adoptable pets are staying in shelters longer than ever and shelters are in the thick of kitten season, a time when the feline population drastically increases as most kitten litters are born throughout the summer months. To help alleviate the strain shelters face, PetSmart Charities of Canada, the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, aims to build new relationships for animals in need of homes during its National Adoption Week from July 10 to 16, 2023.

Taya, a PetSmart store associate, holds an adoptable kitten at an Adoption Centre. Pets will be available for adoption during PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, July 10-16 at stores across the country. (CNW Group/PetSmart Charities of Canada)

During PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, potential pet parents can interact with adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations at local PetSmart stores across the country. With staff and volunteers on hand to help potential adopters, visitors can spend time with the kittens, cats, dogs and puppies available.

"Kitten season, which reaches its peak each summer, usually overwhelms most animal welfare organizations with the influx of cats and kittens in need," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "We are excited to use our upcoming National Adoption Week to help create space as well as find pet parents for these animals."

Kitten season, combined with longer shelter stays, staffing shortages and lack of access to veterinary care are driving the need to find new ways to move animals out of the shelter and into homes. To help more pets get adopted sooner, PetSmart Charities of Canada will pause their current spay/neuter policy on July 10, 2023, and allow shelter partners the option to bring adoptable pets under 6 months of age into PetSmart stores before receiving their spay/neuter surgery, subject to local laws.

Because of this pivot, more pets will avoid the stress and crowding of staying at shelters longer and have the opportunity to find happy homes sooner. Adopters will be able to work with shelter partners to determine how and when their new pet's spay/neuter surgery will be completed after adoption, with options including Foster-to-Adopt programs and scheduling spay/neuter appointments in the future as part of the adoption requirements.

Pet lovers who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make an impact by donating to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca. They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting adoptable pets, adoption centres and events.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details:

Hundreds of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets including kittens, cats, dogs, and puppies into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Dates: July 10-16, 2023

Locations: PetSmart stores across Canada. Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada™

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $25 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities of Canada™ work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 350 thousand adoptions in Canada, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

