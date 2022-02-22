PetSmart Charities of Canada™ National Adoption Week Brings People and Pets Together

Adopt Love at PetSmart Locations Across Canada February 28 – March 6, 2022

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- As Canadians look forward to spring, there is no better way to brighten the winter months than welcoming new love. PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week takes place February 28 – March 6, 2022.

During these special weeks, PetSmart Charities of Canada invites hundreds of local animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into PetSmart stores across the country.

Since 1999, more than 350 thousand pets have been adopted through PetSmart Charities of Canada. Over the past decade, there has been a steady increase in the save rate in animals shelters across Canada. Still, it's estimated that one hundred thousand pets find themselves in shelters each year, in need of loving homes to do what they do best – love people.

The bond between pets and people continues to influence health and wellness. Today, nearly 60% of Canadian homes include pets, and 88% of pet parents consider them important members of the family. The benefits of adopting pets include:

Pets give unconditional love and companionship.

Interacting with pets reduces feelings of stress and isolation.

Giving a home to a pet in need lends purpose in life during significant changes such as retirement.

Caring for pets teaches values such as responsibility and compassion to children and youth.

Playing with pets increases movement and activity and can encourage pet parents to spend more time outdoors during colder months.

"Pets love us like no one else," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "And even though Canadians are more in love with their pets than ever, shelters across the country are still full, and many struggle with staffing shortages. National Adoption Week is a great time to connect with our animal welfare partners who'll help you make the perfect match. Think of it as your way of giving back – and there is no better return on that investment!"

Maze was one such kitten in need of a home and people to love. CARMA (Cat Rescue Maritimes) in Fredericton, New Brunswick was contacted about a kitten who was born with a deformity that left her without a tail, unsteady on her feet and unable to use a litter box. But that didn't stop CARMA from getting Maze the love and care she needed to live a happy, full life. Maze found her home with two loving parents who had previously fostered two adult cats and five kittens for CARMA, and with special needs cats of their own, they were the perfect fit.

Those who aren't ready to adopt a pet can still help pets in need by making a financial donation online at PetSmartCharities.ca.

PetSmart Charities of Canada's National Adoption Week Details

February 28 – March 6: Hundreds of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, and various small pets into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart location across Canada. Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada™

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $25 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit www.PetSmartCharities.ca .

About PetSmart® Canada

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates almost 150 pet stores in Canada, as well as 10 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 340,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

