PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Supports Overwhelmed Shelters this Kitten Season

Meet adoptable kittens and many other pets looking for loving homes July 15 – 21 at PetSmart locations across Canada.

BURLINGTON, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- PetSmart Charities of Canada, the leading funder of animal welfare in the country, is striving to help pets find loving homes this National Adoption Week (July 15 – 21, 2024). Spring marks the beginning of "kitten season," a time when thousands of kittens are born. During the summer months many of these kittens flood animal shelters across the country, leading to overcrowding and resource strains.

PetSmart Charities of Canada’s National Adoption Week will support shelters during kitten season – or peak breeding season this summer. More than 100 local shelter and rescue partners will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada from July 15-21.

Proudly supported by Hill's Pet Nutrition, PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week offers potential pet parents the chance to interact with adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations at local PetSmart stores. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help educate potential adopters on the pets they are interested in and their specific care needs.

"PetSmart Charities of Canada has dedicated 25 years to helping pets find loving homes through relationships with local shelters," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "As we approach 400 thousand in-store pet adoptions, we're committed to making this National Adoption Week our most successful yet. We invite local communities to join us by adopting a new furry friend, volunteering at local shelters, providing foster homes for pets and donating funds to PetSmart Charities of Canada."

"Hill's Pet Nutrition is proud to continue our support of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week events," said Evan Ferlejowski, director of marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition Canada. "It's crucial for shelters to get support during kitten season, and National Adoption Week plays an important role in helping pets get out of shelters and into loving homes."

In addition to supporting National Adoption Week, Hill's is also the official feeding sponsor of PetSmart Charities of Canada, providing food to all the Adoption Centres in PetSmart stores across Canada.

If you're ready to find your feline match visit PetSmartCharities.ca/adopt-a-pet for more information on adoptable pets, adoption centres and events. Those who aren't ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details:

Over 100 local shelter and rescue partners will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and various small animals, into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Dates: July 15 – 21, 2024

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across Canada. Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $35 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

ABOUT HILL'S PET NUTRITION

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.ca.

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,670 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

