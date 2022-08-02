PetSmart Charities of Canada Grants more than $1.5 Million to Help Underserved Pet Parents Gain Access to Veterinary Care

Connecting pet parents to accessible health care helps keep pets in their own homes

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians adore their companion animals, and today nearly 60 percent of homes in Canada now include pets. Pets improve the lives of their people by boosting their physical and emotional wellness, yet millions lack access to even the standard veterinary care needed to maintain long, healthy lives. PetSmart Charities of Canada™ is addressing the problem by granting more than $1.5 million to help more Canadians get the care their pets need to remain healthy and stay in their homes.

Preventative health care such as vaccinations, spay and neuter procedures and annual visits ensure small issues don't become more serious. Affordability is a key barrier for many pet parents. For those living in remote or socially vulnerable communities, availability of care in "vet deserts" poses other problems. PetSmart Charities of Canada is creating collaborative alliances with local animal welfare partners to create sustainable care models.

"We are committed to supporting people and pets and are working to break down the barriers that prohibit pet families from living happy and healthy lives together," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "We have a unique opportunity to drive lasting change for pets by working with partners and leaders in the veterinary space. Broadening the reach, we hope others will draw inspiration and replicate these efforts across the country."

The Guelph Humane Society, serving those in Guelph and Wellington County, is already making an impact with the support of $125,000 in grant funding from PetSmart Charities of Canada. In collaboration with local veterinary partners they have increased fair and equitable access to veterinary and preventative care services for pet parents in need. Fewer pets are returned to already overcrowded shelters when their families have the resources they need to care for them.

"Thanks to the continued generosity of PetSmart Charities of Canada in funding our work to improve access to Veterinary care, Guelph Humane Society is one step closer to achieving our vision of ensuring that pet parents in need can access services to keep their pets healthy," said Lisa Veit, Guelph Humane Society Executive Director.

The Nova Scotia SPCA also recently received an $85,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada that has provided veterinary services for pets of people in need in Dartmouth and surrounding areas, supporting up to 500 pets. Grant funds will help support their Veterinary Hospital with staffing costs, medication and equipment, and pet care supplies, and more.

