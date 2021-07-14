PetSmart Charities of Canada Announces Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Effective today, PetSmart Charities of Canada announced Jim Persinger and Delmar Kyllo as the two newest members of its Board of Directors. In this role, Persinger and Kyllo will join a board of community leaders from the corporate, financial, and animal welfare industries to provide governance, oversight and expertise to a leading charity dedicated to connecting homeless pets with loving homes and help pets stay with their families in times of need.

About Jim Persinger, President & CEO, PetSmart Canada:

Jim was announced President and CEO of PetSmart Canada in April 2021. He joins PetSmart Canada as he enters his seventh year with PetSmart, most recently as Senior Vice President, Merchandise Planning and Allocation. Prior to that, Jim held the role of Vice President, Global Sourcing, based in Hong Kong where he established the company's first direct sourcing team and international sourcing offices. As a pet parent of two adopted cats, Jupiter and Cosmo, and a dog, Zuri, his passion for pets plays an integral role in his life, both personally and professionally.

About Delmar Kyllo, Regional Vice President, PetSmart Canada:

Delmar joined PetSmart in 2012 as District Manager of British Columbia. With a 2018 promotion to Regional Director, he has since been appointed to his current role of Regional Vice President. Based in New Westminster, BC, Delmar's passion for pets and people extends beyond his professional career as he is an active volunteer for City Reach, a Vancouver-based organization that provides food for low-income families.

About PetSmart Charities® of Canada

PetSmart Charities ® of Canada is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Each year, more than 500,000 generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as a leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $24.7 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity, a member of Imagine Canada and is independent from the PetSmart business in Canada. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.ca

