PetSmart Charities of Canada and Deutsch LA support animal welfare organizations with AI Tool "Rescue Writer" ahead of National Adoption Week

Rescue Writer helps staff and volunteers write compelling bios for animals available at PetSmart adoption centres across Canada.

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - With approximately 94,000 adoptable pets waiting in shelters1, many animal welfare organizations across Canada, already stretched thin don't always have the time or capacity to create bios that will inspire potential pet parents to adopt.

The world's first AI tool to help every shelter, volunteer and foster write a shelter pet's profile instantly. Rescue Writer helps animal welfare organizations develop bios for potential adoptees like Joillyn (pictured) find their perfect match. (CNW Group/PetSmart Charities of Canada)

That's why PetSmart Charities of Canada partnered with Deutsch LA, an award-winning creative agency, to create Rescue Writer™, a free artificial intelligence (AI) tool that will help shelter staff and volunteers write attention-grabbing, heartwarming and editable bios, in an effort to increase pets' chances of finding loving homes.

By entering a few personality traits, Rescue Writer churns out quirky, sweet and attention-getting bios for each pet. The newly developed tool is designed to pique the interests of potential adopters to schedule "meet and greets" and determine ideal matches. For example, Joillyn is an adoptable senior domestic shorthair calico cat being cared for at Toronto Cat Rescue. Using a few different details, Rescue Writer developed the following bio to help Joillyn find her perfect match:

Meet Joillyn, a sweet and mellow senior cat with a heart as gentle as a summer breeze. She's the kind of feline friend who will curl up next to you, purring softly as she grooms your hand lovingly. Joillyn is the epitome of calm, a soothing presence in any home. Her ideal day consists of snuggling up with her human and sharing quiet moments. She does require a special diet, but that's just a small detail in her overall care. Adopting Joillyn means opening your home to a companion who will offer unconditional love and endless cuddles. Her serene nature and loving personality make her the perfect addition to any family looking for a peaceful and affectionate companion.

This will be especially helpful as adoption partners bring adoptable pets into PetSmart stores for National Adoption Week, November 6 – 12.

During PetSmart Charities of Canada's National Adoption Week, animal welfare organizations will bring in adoptable cats, kittens, puppies, dogs and even some small pets, in an effort to help over 1,000 pets nationwide find loving homes ahead of the holidays. Additionally, National Adoption Week coincides with National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and this year, PetSmart Charities of Canada is encouraging potential pet owners to consider senior pets as their furry companions.

"We're thankful to our friends at Deutsch LA for creating such an easy-to-use, accessible way to evolve the time-consuming job of writing bios," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "We're thrilled to make Rescue Writer available to shelters across Canada and help more pets — especially seniors — in need of warm homes in their golden years."

While some might not see senior pets as an ideal pet to adopt, many benefits come with having an older pet including the following:

Senior pets are more likely to be calmer, more experienced and house-trained, which can make it a bit easier to bond with them.

For those in search of a fellow "couch potato" to watch movies with or even to lay low while working, senior pets can be the perfect match.

Senior pets may not need as much time exercising, ideal for those who prefer the comforts of the indoors as the weather turns colder.

Pets in their older years can have preferences or personalities that are easier to read and understand.

Adopting senior pets can help ensure peace and better health in their final years and help shelters deal with overcrowding.

"Stemming from the insight that shelter animals with well-defined backstories are more likely to find their forever home, we set out to leverage the power of AI for good," said Ivan Perez-Armendariz, executive vice president and head of digital experience at Deutsch LA. "PetSmart Charities of Canada plays such an important role in this space. Giving them and animal shelters new tools to make a substantial difference has been incredibly gratifying."

And for any pet lovers who aren't sure or ready to adopt, they can still make an impact by donating to help animals in need at PetSmartCharities.ca. They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting adoptable pets, and events at PetSmart Charities of Canada adoption centres in PetSmart stores.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details:

Canadian animal welfare organizations will be bringing in a wide range of adoptable animals at PetSmart stores across the country. Visitors will be able to meet and interact with various shelter pets available, as staff and volunteers will be on hand to help potential adopters.

Dates: November 6 to 12, 2023

Locations: PetSmart stores across Canada. Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.

1Humane Canada (2021 Animal Shelter Statistics)

