PetSmart Canada teaches Canadians how to groom their puppy

"It is important to start grooming your puppy at an early age with much praise and positive reinforcement so they become accustomed to it, helping to reduce anxiety at future visits," says Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart resident veterinarian and pet care expert. "Grooming is important for puppies of every breed, because it helps prevent problems such as excessive shedding, skin and paw irritation, painful hair mats, and excessively long toenails."

When to groom

PetSmart welcomes puppies as young as eight weeks old for their first grooming or bathing appointment. After their first appointment puppies and dogs should be groomed every four to six weeks.

Preparing Puppies

Familiarizing your pup with the grooming process while they're young is essential for preparing them for a life of professional grooming. Before your first appointment, it is a good idea to have a conversation with your groomer to best customize the service to your pet's needs.

Between grooming appointments

Beyond regular brushing and combing, owners can use puppy products between grooming sessions. PetSmart recommends Top Paw® Puppy with Oatmeal Gentle Dog Shampoo, Top Paw® Puppy With Oatmeal Gentle Dog Conditioner and Top Paw® Pin & Bristle Combo Pet Brush. These are easy-to-use products and act as great way to keep your puppy looking and smelling clean for longer.

PetSmart has the highest safety standards in the industry where stylists complete 800 or more hours of hands-on instruction and safety certification, working with at least 200 dogs of all breeds and sizes. All stylists' complete annual safety re-certification and participate in monthly safety scenario trainings.

