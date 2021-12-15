PetSmart Canada Shares Tips to Make Travelling with Pets Easy This Holiday Season

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec.15, 2021 /CNW/ -- The holidays are one of the busiest seasons for travel and this season, industry experts anticipate a new wave of animal owners that will hit the road with the new pets they adopted during the long months of isolation. PetSmart Canada has put together a variety of helpful tips to make travelling with pets safer and more enjoyable for everyone throughout the holiday.

"Travelling with your pets doesn't have to be stressful if you prepare beforehand," said Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart resident veterinarian and pet care expert, "Planning ahead for the journey is just as important as knowing what pet-friendly amenities and accommodations are available at your destination. Be sure to pack plenty of food, water and a few familiar objects like their bed, blanket, or toys. I also recommend pet parents take their pet to the vet prior to the trip to ensure their pet is up for travel."

So, whether you are off on a ski vacation or simply visiting family across province, having your best friend with you will make your trip even more memorable and here's how to make the process as smooth as possible for the both of you:

General travel tips

Ensure you have a safety harness. Dog safety harnesses are designed to help keep your pet in place should you come to an abrupt stop. Most harnesses clip into the car's seatbelt system so it's easy to use, such as the Top Paw Travel Dog Harness.

Dog safety harnesses are designed to help keep your pet in place should you come to an abrupt stop. Most harnesses clip into the car's seatbelt system so it's easy to use, such as the Top Paw Travel Dog Harness. Bring a hard-sided carrier. A sturdy hard-sided carrier like the Spree Red Plastic Travel Carrier can help keep your pet from roaming around while you travel. Find the correct size, according to Dr. Freeman, "Pets that are travelling in a cage or hard-sided carrier should have enough room inside to stand up, lie down and turn around."

A sturdy hard-sided carrier like the Spree Red Plastic Travel Carrier can help keep your pet from roaming around while you travel. Find the correct size, according to Dr. Freeman, "Pets that are travelling in a cage or hard-sided carrier should have enough room inside to stand up, lie down and turn around." Keep them calm. Ask your vet about options if your pet gets car sickness or has anxiety about travel. Prescription and over the counter calming products such as the HomeoPet Travel Anxiety Relief can be helpful to make the trip more pleasant for everyone.

Ask your vet about options if your pet gets car sickness or has anxiety about travel. Prescription and over the counter calming products such as the HomeoPet Travel Anxiety Relief can be helpful to make the trip more pleasant for everyone. Pack a Pet First Aid Kit. Having a first aid kit on hand for your furry friend is a great way to give yourself peace of mind during hectic travel. Include items like bandages, gauze, medical tape, tweezers and an instant ice pack.

Having a first aid kit on hand for your furry friend is a great way to give yourself peace of mind during hectic travel. Include items like bandages, gauze, medical tape, tweezers and an instant ice pack. Protect the seats. Perfect for long road trips, the Kurgo Loft Bench Seat Cover lets your pet stretch and relax for a comfortable ride while keeping your car clean. Choose a waterproof fabric for extra protection.

Perfect for long road trips, the Kurgo Loft Bench Seat Cover lets your pet stretch and relax for a comfortable ride while keeping your car clean. Choose a waterproof fabric for extra protection. Consider a dog booster seat. Booster seats like the Top Paw Back Seat Booster is a great option for pets who want to look out the window. Keep your dog safe and secure while the two of you enjoy time together. This booster fits most vehicles and is the best way to keep your dog restrained in a comfortable place for the safety of both of you while on-the-go.

For more travel products and resources, visit www.PetSmart.ca.

