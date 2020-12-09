PetSmart Canada shares holiday grooming tips for your dog this season

PetSmart suggests that grooming be done every four to six weeks as it is essential to a pet' overall wellbeing. Whether it's a haircut or nail trim, proper grooming can provide various essential health benefits.

Different options

A full grooming session can take between two to four hours and will have your pet feeling their best. It includes a relaxing bath, brush, a tailored haircut and blow dry. If you don't have time for a full grooming session, PetSmart recommends a 15 to 20 minute touch up package to clean up the fur on your dog's paws and tail This can be done while you shop in store for holiday toys, treats and other goodies.

Don't forget to accessorize

PetSmart offers a glittering array of festive accessories. Elevate your dog's groom with the new Merry and Bright collection. Try adding a Holiday Dog Collar, a Holiday LED Light Neck Tie or a Holiday Bow to bring the whole look together.

Book early

The holidays are the busiest time of the year and appointments tend to fill up fast. It is best to book early to ensure you have a spot for your pet. PetSmart makes it even easier and more convenient for pet parents to check grooming off their pet care list. Pet parents can now book their pet's grooming appointment more quickly at the PetSmart Grooming Salon online or through the PetSmart app.

PetSmart has the highest safety standards in the industry where stylists complete 800 or more hours of hands-on instruction and safety certification, working with at least 200 dogs of all breeds and sizes. All stylists complete annual safety re-certification and participate in monthly safety scenario trainings.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmartCanada

See PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmartCanada

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart homepage: http://www.petsmart.ca

SOURCE PetSmart Canada

For further information: For further information: Kaitlyn Saint, Golin for PetSmart Charities of Canada, 416-993-4500, [email protected]