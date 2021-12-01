PetSmart Canada shares 12 festive holiday gifts under $50 for your pet

1. Merry and Bright Holiday 12 Days of Gifts Dog Advent Calendar, $47.99

This Merry & Bright Dog Advent Calendar promises to make the 12 days of Christmas extra-special for your furry friend. 12 days of gifts, toys, and accessories for dogs is what you'll find in this set. Among the 12 toys included are items that address all the ways your dog loves to play, such as toys and rope toys that are perfect for fetching and chewing, squeaker and crinkle toys that are fun for noisemaking, a light-up collar side, and even $80 in coupon savings for pet parents.

2. Nerf™ Tennis Ball Blaster MEGA SET! Dog Toy , $39.99

Take aim with the Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster MEGA SET! High-powered blasting action launches your dog's favourite fetching tennis ball over 50 ft in the air, with plenty of tennis ball reloads to Stay in the Game! When your dog brings it back, stay in the game by placing the barrel on the tennis ball and pick it up hands-free. And, unlike other brands of tennis ball blasters, the NERF DOG blaster's mechanism is safe for your hands. Energy and excitement for your dog, and safe control for you.

3. OMG! SURPRISE™ Holiday for Goodness Bakes Gingerbread Present Dog Toy , $11.99

Make play time last longer and more enjoyable for your furry friend with this OMG Surprise for Goodness Bakes Gingerbread Present Dog Toy. This toy is two toys in one, because the outside toy is designed to be destroyed. Once your dog gets past the outside and the middle, which is stuffed with fluff, he will find a surprise squeaker toy inside just dying to come out and play.

4. Merry & Bright Santa Claus Reptile Costume , $5.99

Include your small pet in all the holiday fun with this Merry & Bright Santa Claus Pet Costume. This fun costume is colourful and captures the spirit of the holiday season and offers a comfortable fit for your pet as well.

5. E&S Pets Personalized Orange Tabby Cat Ceramic Holiday Ornament , $9.99

Bring a little playfulness to your home this year and for years to come with these adorable pet Christmas ornaments! Your pet is featured in a beautiful portrait with their favourite snack shown underneath them. The bone is easily personalized with a sharpie so you can add your pet's name and even the year if you would like - whatever you desire to give it that personal touch!

6. Merry & Bright™ Scuba Santa Aquarium Ornamen t, $9.99

Bring little holiday cheer you're experiencing to your underwater world with the addition to your aquarium of this Merry & Bright Scuba Santa Aquarium Ornament. This fun, holiday-themed ornament features Santa himself with mask and snorkel in tow engaging in an underwater gift delivery and comes with a sturdy base to keep it securely in place on your aquarium floor. What a fun way to bring Christmas and the holidays to your aquarium and its inhabitants!

7. Merry & Bright™ DIY Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Kit Dog Treats , $9.99

Just like Santa, we think dogs deserve their very own cookies too. This Merry & Bright DIY Cookie Decorating Kit includes everything you need to get started, and there's no baking required. Take the two included pre-baked cookies and get to work turning them into Holiday-themed works of art. Do so by swirling the sprinkles, spreading the icing, and letting your dog in on all the holiday fun!

8. Merry & Bright™ Holiday Red, Black & White Buffalo Checkered Cuddler Bed & Blanket Gift Set, $24.99

Add a touch of comfort and relaxation to your pet's holiday celebration with this Merry & Bright Buffalo Checkered Gift Set. This set includes a beautiful bed and blanket combo, both with buffalo checkered designs, to give your dog a place to truly find optimal rest and relaxation.

9. Merry & Bright™ Holiday 2X-Large "The Struggle is Real" Chimney Santa Dog Toy - Plush, Squeaker , $11.99

Include your dog in all the holiday fun with this Merry & Bright Chimney Santa XXL Dog Toy. This fun toy comes in the form of an oversized Santa, and keeps dogs entertained and engaged with the fun squeaking and crinkling sounds it makes when played with.

10. Merry & Bright™ Holiday Lights Pop-Up Tent Cat Toy , $11.99

Provide your kitty with a place to play and find solitude in this Merry & Bright Pop-Up Light Cat Tent. This fun tent comes with a colorful holiday lights design, offers plenty of space, and even comes with a dangling toy for when your cat is feeling playful.

11. Blue Santa Snacks Crunchy Dog Treat, $5.99

As all dog lovers know, the most excited family members on Christmas morning are the furry ones. Feed that excitement with BLUE Santa Snacks, oven-baked for a magical crunch. BLUE Santa Snacks feature some of nature's most delicious and nutritious ingredients.

12. PureBites Cat Treats , $5.79

PureBites Holiday Turkey Value Size Cat Treats are made with only 1 ingredient: 100% Pure & Natural USA Sourced Human Grade Turkey. Cats will love the taste of PureBites during the festive season because these treats are freeze dried to lock in the aroma, texture, and freshness they crave.

For more information, including PetSmart Canada's holiday collection visit: https://www.petsmart.ca/featured-shops/the-gift-shop

