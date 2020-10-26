PetSmart Canada's essential cat grooming tips

"While cats are known to be efficient at grooming their own fur, long-haired cats or overweight cats may need a bit of help to keep fur from matting in high-movement areas like under arms and legs and where they can no longer reach such as over their back," says Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart resident veterinarian and pet care expert. "Even with a short-haired cat, brushing not only removes dirt and dead hair from their coat, but helps remove skin flakes and stimulates blood circulation – improving the overall skin condition."

Since indoor cats don't have the same opportunity as outdoor cats to run and walk across a variety of abrasive surfaces that file their nails down naturally, it's important to trim an indoor cat's nails every two to four weeks to keep them healthy.

Here are a few top nail trimming tips from our PetSmart certified groomers:

Pick a quiet space to keep the cat as calm as possible; holding the cat against your body will also help reduce any anxiety and minimize flinching.

Use quality tools, like CHI Nail Scissors, to quickly and efficiently get the job done.

A cat's claws are retractable, to extend them press firmly into the paw pad to reveal the full nail. The pink part in the center of the nail is called the "quick" and it's very important to avoid trimming this piece of the nail. The "quick" houses all nerves and blood vessels so if clipped, it can be very painful for the cat and may bleed.

Making short, concise snips will keep your cat calm and make the process as seamless as possible.

Reward your cat with plenty of praise and treats once you finish trimming.

Of course, PetSmart groomers are happy to help Canadians with all cat grooming needs. PetSmart Canada has the highest safety standards in the industry where stylists complete 800+hours of hands-on instruction and safety certification. All stylists' complete annual safety re-certification and participate in monthly safety scenario trainings.

To book your cat's grooming appointment visit services.petsmart.ca/grooming and follow us at @PetSmartCanada on Instagram.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmartCanada

See PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmartCanada

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart homepage: http://www.petsmart.ca

SOURCE PetSmart Canada

For further information: Golin for PetSmart, Kaitlyn Saint, 416-993-4500, [email protected], http://www.petsmart.ca

Related Links

http://www.petsmart.ca

