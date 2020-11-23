PetSmart Canada offers expert winter grooming tips for your dog

A healthy coat is key to helping your dog regulate their temperature properly while keeping their skin free from infection. Regular baths are just as necessary in the winter as in the summer, because dogs can feel the same drying effects of the cold that humans can. Make sure to use a gentle, moisturizing shampoo during the winter to sooth any dry skin and keep fur moisturized.

Proper brushing year-round is important for long-haired dogs and those with thick coats, but especially important during the winter months. Matted hair can keep moisture in, which holds bacterial growth and can cause skin infections; not to mention it's uncomfortable for your pooch.

Daily brushing also promotes the distribution of your dog's natural oils through their coat which helps reduce dry skin, a dull coat and potential infection.

Paw care

During the winter, there are a variety of chemicals and salts used to melt ice on pavement. Chemicals can get stuck in the hair between your dog's toes so it's important to keep that area well-groomed and inspect it often. These chemicals can also dry out your pup's paws and cause them to crack which can be painful for your dog.

Use a balm like Muttluks Pawmagic Paw Protection Cream to protect their paws and nose. To apply, simply rub a small amount onto your dog's paw pads and a little bit on the nose to keep those areas moisturized and healthy.

Try getting your dog used to the idea of wearing boots this winter like the PawZ Rubber Dog Boots – they're very light and stretch right over your dog's entire paw to protect it.

The right tools

There are four primary dog brushes and different dogs require a different type of brush:

Slicker brushes have fine, short wires close together on a flat surface. When brushing your dog, remember to be gentle with a slicker brush since the tightly-spaced wires can be uncomfortable if too much pressure it used. Slicker brushes are used on many dog breeds, including Golden Retrievers, Yorkshire Terriers, Cocker Spaniels, and St. Bernards.

Rakes are brushes designed to penetrate a dog's thick coat and remove tangles as well as dead undercoat near the skin. Rakes should be used on thick-haired dogs including German Shepherds, Malamutes, and Chow Chows.

Bristle brushes are for short-haired, smooth-coated dogs that shed frequently. They are best for use on Pugs, Greyhounds, Jack Russel Terriers and Bull Terriers.

Pin brushes look like the brushes people use and have a loosely arranged set of flexible wires with pins on top. They pick up loose hair and are best used to finish off the grooming process.

Book an appointment to visit your local PetSmart Grooming Salon for any questions you have about winter coat maintenance. PetSmart has the highest safety standards in the industry where stylists complete 800 or more hours of hands-on instruction and safety certification, working with at least 200 dogs of all breeds and sizes. All stylists complete annual safety re-certification and participate in monthly safety scenario trainings.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmartCanada

See PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmartCanada

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart homepage: http://www.petsmart.ca

SOURCE PetSmart Canada

For further information: For further information: Kaitlyn Saint, Golin for PetSmart Charities of Canada, 416-993-4500, [email protected], http://www.petsmart.com

Related Links

http://www.petsmart.com

