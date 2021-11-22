PetSmart Canada has everything for your four-legged friends this holiday season

PetSmart Canada's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for dogs and cats has everything from delicious treats to fun outfits

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- The holiday season PetSmart Canada wants to remind Canadians that while this season is about treating those around us, it's especially important to remember those closest to us – our four-legged friends! PetSmart Canada's Merry & Bright collection has everything you need to make the season merrier together.

PetSmart Canada has curated the top holiday gifts for dogs and cats under a few categories:

APPAREL

PetSmart Canada has a variety of festive outfits for your fur-ends from cozy pajamas to adorable ugly sweaters.

TREATS FOR DOGS

With advent calendar and candy canes, PetSmart Canada is making sure your doggy doesn't miss out on the holiday fun.

TOYS

The PetSmart Merry & Bright collection has brand new festive toys for cats and dogs to enjoy.

ACCESSORIES

For extra holiday fun, there are festive accessories that are subtly cheerful.

Bandanas are a classic pet accessory and PetSmart Canada puts a holiday spin on it with the Merry Christmas Bandana.

For something more distinguished, there's the Red Lights LED Collar Slide formal tie.

Turn your pet into a small reindeer with the Reindeer Headpiece!

For extra subtle, there's a variety of collars including this Red Dot Bow Tie collar.

PetSmart Canada also has a variety of items from the Merry & Bright collection for small pets like guinea pigs, reptiles and fish including fun holiday costumes, festive treats, cozy outfits and habitat décor for small pets and aquariums.

For more information, including PetSmart Canada's full Merry & Bright holiday collection, visit PetSmart.ca

