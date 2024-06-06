Petsecure Announces Partnership with OVC Insurance to Bring New Pet Insurance Product to Quebec

WINNIPEG, MB, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Petsecure, a Canadian leader in pet health insurance, proudly announces a new partnership with OVC Insurance, a 100% independent property and casualty insurance firm. This strategic partnership aims to enhance OVC Insurance's offerings with the Petsecure product. Muzo Insurance, established by OVC Insurance, will facilitate the distribution of Petsecure for consumers in Quebec.

Consumers in Quebec are now able to purchase the Petsecure product under Muzo Insurance online at https://muzoassurance.com, and by phone at (514) 875-6896. The comprehensive product line includes accident and illness coverage, along with protection for dental, alternative, preventive treatments, and behavioral therapy. Pet owners have the option to choose from four different levels of coverage to best suit their needs.

"Pets play an important role in their family households, and we're pleased to offer pet owners a peace-of-mind insurance solution!" Said Hugo Lamarre, OVC Insurance Marketing Director.

"We are excited to partner with OVC Insurance," said Raegan Ahlbaum, AVP Petline Operations. "Their strength in the property and casualty insurance industry makes them the perfect match for us as we complement their offerings and provide pet health insurance protection to more pet owners in Quebec."

About OVC

Founded in 2016, OVC has been named one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by The Globe and Mail and listed as a five-star brokerage by Insurance Business. Its mission is to provide its customers with faster, personalized services, better prices, and a better selection of insurers. Quebec customers are now able to purchase insurance coverage from OVC for their pets, home, auto, business, boats, and recreational vehicles.

OVC is a leader in customer satisfaction, which can be seen in the average score of 4.9/5 from 3,000 online customer reviews. Their brokers find the best insurance for customers, no matter what coverage they are looking for. With prompt service and attention there is no need to spend hours on the phone! For more information about OVC, visit their websites at: https://www.ovcassurance.com/ or https://www.muzoassurance.com/en

About Petline Insurance Company

As the first licensed insurance company in Canada to focus solely on pet insurance, Petline has been a leader in the pet insurance market since 1989. Operating under the Definity family of companies, Petline offers a variety of product lines, including its flagship brand, Petsecure pet health insurance, and Peppermint Pet Health Insurance as a lower-cost option. Petline also underwrites for various programs, providing diverse coverage options with unique benefits. Petline helps Canadian pets live longer and healthier lives by enabling their owners to access top-tier pet health care.

For more information, visit our website at: https://www.petsecure.com/en-ca/benefits/benefits-marketplace

